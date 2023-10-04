Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Exclusive Rewards For All Endings

There are two major ending paths in Phantom Liberty and those two paths split into four total endings. Each ending path has a different set of rewards waiting for you — and we’re going to list everything you can get. You can only complete one ending path in a playthrough and claim the rewards. While you can reload a save and check out all the endings for fun, you’ll need to choose your favorite to progress into the endgame and enjoy these rewards.

The biggest rewards are the Erebus SMG, Militech Canto Mk. 6 Autohack and the Quantum Tuner Cyberware. You can only get one of these three rewards, and they’re all very easy to miss. There’s a lot more exclusive rewards you can claim including this loot, so let’s break it down — this is what you can get for each ending path.

More Cyberpunk 2077 guides:

Cyberpunk 2077 Guides | 10 Quick Tips | 5 Weirdest Items You Don’t Want To Miss | All Romance Options Guide | How To Find Hideo Kojima & BB | Easter Eggs Guide | How To Improve Performance On PC & Console | Develop Rooms & Easter Eggs | Edgerunner Jacket Location | Best Ending Guide | Powerful Early Katana | Best Cyberdecks

Siding With Reed | Exclusive Gear

During the mission Firestarter you’ll be given a choice — when interacting with the Neural Matrix, you will be given a choice. You can choose to help Reed capture his target or help Songbird escape. If you choose to help Reed, you’ll be able to get the following special gear.

Fang : Iconic knife dropped by Kurt Hansen after the boss fight. This unique knife pairs with the Bald Eagle . After defeating him, he’ll drop several iconic weapons.

: Iconic knife dropped by Kurt Hansen after the boss fight. This unique knife pairs with the . After defeating him, he’ll drop several iconic weapons. Bald Eagle : Iconic revolver dropped by Kurt Hansen. Pairs with the Fang knife. If you throw at the legs of your target, shooting the legs with the Bald Eagle will deal massive bonus damage. Shooting a target with the Fang embedded in them will also cause the Fang to return to V.

: Iconic revolver dropped by Kurt Hansen. Pairs with the Fang knife. If you throw at the legs of your target, shooting the legs with the Bald Eagle will deal massive bonus damage. Shooting a target with the Fang embedded in them will also cause the Fang to return to V. Wild Dog: Iconic LMG. Also dropped by Kurt Hansen. When you run out of ammo, this LMG has an especially powerful melee attack.

In addition to the weapons Kurt Hansen drops, you can also acquire Blackwall-powered weapons — an AI SMG and an autohack that spreads blackwall corruption. You can only get one of the other of these weapons.

Erebus : During the final mission Somewhat Damaged , after following Songbird into the secret Militech facility, you’ll find the Erebus Blueprint in the Engineering area. Use the map — you’ll need to unlock the door by disabling a nearby power conduit. This is a unique AI-powered SMG that shoots Blackwall infused bullets.

: During the final mission , after following Songbird into the secret Militech facility, you’ll find the Erebus Blueprint in the area. Use the map — you’ll need to unlock the door by disabling a nearby power conduit. This is a unique AI-powered SMG that shoots Blackwall infused bullets. Militech Canto Mk. 6 : The blueprint for this autohack is also found during Somewhat Damaged . FInd a locked keypad door near the control room when you need to disable multiple locks to reach the core of the facility. You need to hack the terminal of get the passcode. This autohack spreads Blackwall corruption to five enemies.

: The blueprint for this autohack is also found during . FInd a locked keypad door near the when you need to disable multiple locks to reach the core of the facility. You need to hack the terminal of get the passcode. This autohack spreads Blackwall corruption to five enemies. How To Craft: Collect the Neural Matrix from the destroyed AI-powered robot at the end of the Somewhat Damaged. After collecting it, you’ll get a call from a mysterious benefactor. Go back to Yoko and she will trade you an item, unlocking the ability to craft either the Erebus or the Militech Canto Mk. 6.

At the end, you can also make one more choice: kill or refuse to kill Songbird.

During the final scene of Phantom Liberty, the President will reward you with 30,000 credits and give you a Medal . You can display the medal or give it to a homeless man.

of Phantom Liberty, the President will reward you with and give you a . You can display the medal or give it to a homeless man. If you choose to kill Songbird, the President will only give you 5,000 credits.

Siding With Songbird | Exclusive Gear

If you choose to help Songbird escape during the mission Firestarter, you’ll have access to more unique loot.

Bald Eagle & Fang : A pair of unique iconic weapons dropped by Kurt Hansen after he’s killed. Some players are able to go up the stairs after Songbird hacks the stadium. Go back to the room to search the body — the door to the room may be locked.

: A pair of unique iconic weapons dropped by Kurt Hansen after he’s killed. Some players are able to go up the stairs after Songbird hacks the stadium. Go back to the room to search the body — the door to the room may be locked. Murphy’s Law: A minor iconic melee weapon. Dropped by the Barghest henchman that escorted you into the stadium. Check the body while escaping with Songbird.

After leaving, the only additional loot rewards are earned by helping Songbird reach Luna. You can’t betray her at the last minute for the following rewards.

Pariah : A powerful iconic pistol dropped by Reed after the final confrontation on the walkway to the shuttle.

: A powerful iconic pistol dropped by Reed after the final confrontation on the walkway to the shuttle. Quantum Tuner: The best Cyberware in the game. After helping Songbird escape, wait and she’ll contact you again on your phone. She’ll mark the location of this Cyberware on your map and begin a new mission. This Cyberware will automatically reset powers like Berserk, Sandovistan and Optical Camo. Essentially, you can use these powers twice in a row every minute.

Along with the Quantum Tuner, you’ll also get a Metal Pin that you can place in your apartment. Like the previous ending, you can also still get a huge reward for turning in Songbird.

If you choose to call Reed and make a deal, turning in Songbird before boarding the shuttle to Luna, you’ll get a final scene at the border. The President will reward you with 30,000 credits and a medal.

Helping Reed will also unlock the new main story campaign ending. This can be done on both ending paths — if you help Reed with your final choice, he’ll still offer to help you in the end.