Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – All Dogtown Tarot Locations

After completing everything there is to do in the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, we still have one last quest to complete — the ‘Tomorrow Never Knows‘ job. Unlocked early in the story automatically as you explore, this quest tasks you with finding four pieces of strange graffiti in Dogtown.

There are only four to find, and all of them (except for one or two) are in areas you’ll naturally walk through just by playing through all the jobs and gigs. To help you complete this job for good, we’ve got a full list of locations with text descriptions and screenshots to guide you to each map location. There isn’t a huge reward waiting at the end of the quest, but there is a nice conversation with Misty back on the street where you truly starting your adventure in Night City. Here’s how to finally complete this job.

How To Complete ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ | Job Guide

There are four Tarot Cards in Dogtown — the first is collected automatically as part of the story. You’ll unlock the Tomorrow Never Knows job after completing the prologue of the Phantom Liberty DLC. After that, you’ll be free to collect the rest and finish the quest.

Tarot Card #1: One graffiti is located outside your apartment on Kress Street. Take the elevator up to the apartment floor. The graffiti is on the wall outside.

Tarot Card #2: In South Dogtown, on the upper levels. Found on the wall of a wall at the basketball court where you first meet FIA Agent Solomon Reed. Located right between Terra Cognita and the Luxor High Wellness Spa fast travel spots.

Tarot Card #3: Found in the Longshore Stacks area in the west of Dogtown. When facing the Moth bar in the main square of the settlement, go right into the alley. There’s a locked door with a camera that will scan you. That’s where you’ll find this graffiti.

Tarot Card #4: Right at the start of the DLC. Found at the first pedestrian entrance to Dogtown — near the Stadium Parking fast travel spot, north of the huge stadium. Look on the fences on the west side of the street.

Find all four cards and take them to Misty on Bradbury & Buran in Watson, Little China. You can describe all four cards to Misty by selecting the blue text. Talk to misty for a little advice — and you’ll finally complete the mission. There are no big rewards, except for a conversation with Misty about your choices and where they might be leading you.