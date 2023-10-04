CP 2077: Phantom Liberty – How To Get The Best Cyberware | Quantum Tuner Guide

One of the absolute best pieces of Iconic Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 is locked behind a specific ending choice. Exclusive to the Phantom Liberty DLC, the Quantum Tuner is your secret reward for following a certain ending path. The Cyberware doesn’t just boost damage, it also instantly resets cooldowns for Berserk, Sandovistan and Optical Camo. That makes this an easy pick for one of the best upgrades you can get surgically inserted into your brain.

It is ridiculously easy to miss this Tier 5 Cyberware. Save before beating the DLC story — there are multiple special (and exclusive) rewards you can get for following all four ending paths, but this might be the best. Because we need to discuss the ending, there will be major story spoilers ahead. Stop now if you still want to experience the ending of Phantom Liberty!

More Cyberpunk 2077 guides:

Cyberpunk 2077 Guides | 10 Quick Tips | 5 Weirdest Items You Don’t Want To Miss | All Romance Options Guide | How To Find Hideo Kojima & BB | Easter Eggs Guide | How To Improve Performance On PC & Console | Develop Rooms & Easter Eggs | Edgerunner Jacket Location | Best Ending Guide | Powerful Early Katana | Best Cyberdecks

How To Get The Quantum Tuner Cyberware

The Quantum Tuner is one of the best pieces of cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 — and it is only available if you make very specific choices on one of the ending paths. Each ending path has a different set of rewards available, and some are better than others. The Quantum Tuner is one of the best if you want to maximize your Cyberware.

Quantum Tuner Location: To get the Quantum Tuner Frontal Cortex Cyberware, reach the Firestarter mission in the main story of Phantom Liberty.

To get the Frontal Cortex Cyberware, reach the mission in the main story of Phantom Liberty. During Firestarter , side with So Mi (Songbird) — help her escape.

, side with — help her escape. In the final mission , help Songbird escape to the Moon. You’ll need to get past Reed.

, help escape to the Moon. You’ll need to get past Reed. After escaping Night City, wait for time to pass. Songbird will contact you with a message and being the job From Her To Eternity. Follow it to the cache location. You’ll find the Quantum Tuner and a Metal Pin in the chest.

The Quantum Tuner is a frontal cortex cyberware with an incredibly powerful ability. The Metal Pin is just a quest item you can play in your apartment — it doesn’t have any other use.

The Quantum Tuner allows any other cyberware implant to instantly restore its Cooldown after it is used. This ability has a 60s cooldown .

allows any other to instantly after it is used. This ability has a . What does that mean? You can use your Sandevistan, then when it runs out after 10~ seconds, you’ll be able to activate it again instantly. You’ll need to wait 60s between each instant reset.

This also works to any other special cyberware powers. Optical Camo, Berserk and Sandevistan all work with the Quantum Tuner — and you can further reduce cooldown with other cyberware upgrades. The ability to double your usage of cyberware abilities every minute is incredibly powerful — and can only be earned if you save Songbird. This unfortunately locks you out of the extended main story ending, so you’ll want to save before Firestarter and experience all the endings — then you can go back and get the ultimate power of the Quantum Tuner. If you thought you were overpowered before, you ain’t seen nothing yet.