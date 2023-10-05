Assassin’s Creed Mirage Receives Title 1.0.2 Day One Patch

Ubisoft has revealed that they will have a Day One patch for Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Title Update 1.0.2 will automatically be part of the PC versions of the game, but will have to be downloaded on consoles, with these file sizes:

Xbox Series X|S: 5.44 GB

Xbox One: B : 4.04 GB

PlayStation 5: 2.18 GB

PlayStation 4: 5.40 GB

There does not seem to be one glaring issue that this patch addresses, but there are several bugs and issues that were taken care of here. We have to assume that these were some of the issues reviewers discovered when playing the latest version of the game before this one.

Unfortunately for Ubisoft, those reviews came in before they were able to address these issues. So the game’s metascores won’t accurately reflect the state the game will be in at launch. But, at least gamers themselves will get a better experience, and that could lead to good word of mouth to help with its sales.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a somewhat troubled release for Ubisoft, coming out at an imperfect time for the company. While the gears are turning on investigations into the company by French authorities, Ubisoft never confirmed what were clearly delays in finishing and releasing the game. At one point, we had reported it would be releasing in August 2023, based on such rumors. We also never received official word at potential troubles in making the game.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage was also the first game in a while to have a smaller open world, in response to fan feedback. Ubisoft proved to be true to their word in this regard. Unfortunately, the final result has thus far garnered a 77 MetaCritic, with some reviews in the 90s, but also a lot of other reviews dragging the metascore down with reviews as low as the 60s.

While this may not be the comeback that fans wanted, for players who are invested in the lore, this will still be a must play to experience some of the franchise’s most important moments.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows, on Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, on October 5, 2023. It will not be available on Steam. You can read the full patch notes below.

Gameplay

Addressed:

Elevators would kill Basim.

Shards were not properly awarded.

End Game rewards are now properly awarded after finishing the game.

Enemies now properly take damage from falling.

Auto-loot skill now works properly on all enemies, regardless of how the player kills them.

Players will not lose control of Basim after Fast Traveling.

Enemies parry reaction time is properly slowed down using the “Dagger of Time” perk.

The “Sand Sword” perk now properly heals Basim when killing an enemy.

While wearing the “Sand Outfit” Basim now won’t be killed if taking two fatal damage from two separate enemies at the same time.

UI

Addressed:

Quest markers no longer disappear after performing a save/load action.

English language option now properly appears only once in menus

Instances of misplaced or wrong UI displayed.

World

Addressed:

NPC on boats will continue to sail and not stay stationary.

NPC’s drinking animation fixed.

Removed invisible collision for some objects in Baghdad.

Quests

Addressed:

NPC detection has been improved during the Gilded Butterfly quest.

Forty Thieves quest items rewards are not visible in game.

Eavesdrop lines now properly play.

Baghdad Bound – Could not interact in the Harbiyah Bureau if the investigation board was opened too quickly after the Dialogue Scene.

– Could not interact in the Harbiyah Bureau if the investigation board was opened too quickly after the Dialogue Scene. Den of the Beast – Could not interact with Ali properly in the “Speak with Ali” objective.

– Could not interact with Ali properly in the “Speak with Ali” objective. To Catch a Demon – Could not interact with the Tool Wheel or World Map if detected by enemies while interacting with clues.

– Could not interact with the Tool Wheel or World Map if detected by enemies while interacting with clues. Gilded Butterflies – Fighting during the “Great Auction” would break the quest flow.

– Fighting during the “Great Auction” would break the quest flow. The Great Symposium – Fixed blockers for the “Find Frazil the Great Scholar” objective.

– Fixed blockers for the “Find Frazil the Great Scholar” objective. The Serpent’s Nest – Dialogues now trigger correctly for Basim.

GRAPHICS, ANIMATION, AND PERFORMANCE

Addressed:

Numerous graphics, environment or VFX improvements.

Multiple stability improvements.

Enemies and bosses having anormal poses.

Unnatural animations for Basim and/or Nehal.

Refresh Rate settings will now display proper information.

Animations for takedowns are more polished.

Placeholder lines/dialog appearing for too long are now removed.

Fixed conditions in which cinematics were not displaying carried objects.

Setup optimization for ultrawide and multiscreen modes.

Settings are now persistent on Luna.

MISCELLANEOUS