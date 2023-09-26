Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – How To Get The New Main Story Ending

The Phantom Liberty Expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 has a total of four endings — and if you side with a new character, you can actually end the main story in a totally new way. There’s a full main ending added to the original campaign involving an important character from the Phantom Liberty DLC, and we’ll explain how this new ending works. It’s (relatively) simple to unlock, even if it’s also surprisingly cruel to our old pal Johnny Silverhand. As far as alternate endings go, this is one of the most fun. Just don’t choose this as your first ending to Cyberpunk 2077. You’ll miss out on the entire final mission. Instead of attacking Arasaka Tower with your friends, you’ll instead choose a visit to the doctor’s office. Here’s a low-spoiler explanation for the new ending.

How To Get The New Main Story Ending

Progress the story to the Point of No Return before deciding to attack Arasaka Tower and complete the main story. The Point of No Return begins during the main job Nocturne Op55N1.

Johnny Silverhand & V Ending w: If you choose to work with Reed during the Phantom Liberty expansion storyline, he’ll be able to help you.

w: If you choose to work with during the expansion storyline, he’ll be able to help you. Reach the point where you decide what to do next with Johnny Silverhand on the roof. If you’re in good standing with Reed, you’ll be able to choose this option.

Reed offers to help you with your Johnny Silverhand problem in a completely different way. Instead of infiltrating Arasaka Tower with your companions, you’ll call Reed and he’ll pick you up. Ride out and you’ll have one more conversation with Johnny Silverhand — stating that he deserved this. Instead of taking a chance, Agent Reed will help you surgically remove Johnny.

To get this ending, there are four other endings to the Phantom Liberty expansion. You’ll need to side with Reed.

Siding With Reed : There are two different missions at the end of Phantom Liberty — depending on if you choose to side with Reed or Songbird .

: There are at the end of Phantom Liberty — depending on if you choose to side with or . Late in the expansion story, you’ll work with Songbird to access a Relic . While accessing, you’ll be given two options. These will be prompted when you need to input the access codes. Help Songbird Escape | I’m with you. Help Reed capture Songbird | One more second.

. While accessing, you’ll be given two options. These will be prompted when you need to input the access codes.

Depending on your choice, you’ll reach two completely separate final missions. Even if you choose to help Songbird Escape, you can still deliver her to Reed. Keep a safe before this mission and you’ll be able to get all four options. Each of the two separate missions has two alternate conclusions you can unlock.