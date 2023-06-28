Final Fantasy 16: Where To Find Electrum | Material Guide

Slashing Severian to get the one and only Electrum crafting material in FF16.

Get the one and only Electrum location in Final Fantasy 16. A rare material that’s only used in one crafting recipe in the middle of the game can be easily missed if you’re not searching carefully. The Electrum Material is only dropped by a single Notorious Mark — you won’t find the Notorious Mark or the crafting material until you’re well into the mid-game. Once you have access to the Velkroy Desert in Dhalmekia, you’ll be able to get everything you need.

More Final Fantasy XVI guides:

All Guides & Walkthroughs | Beginner’s Guide | AP Farming Tips | Best Weapon Unlock Guide | All Consumable Upgrades | Chocobo Mount Unlock | All Curiosity Collectibles | All Notorious Marks | All Patron Items | All Letters

How To Get Electrum | Material Location

Electrum is a rare material used in crafting exactly one item — the Drakeslayer’s Belt. This belt is one of the better items in the mid-game. There is only one way to get Electrum and you can’t get more without replaying the story. Unlike other materials, this is only used for one item and therefore you’ll never need more.

Electrum Location: Electrum is dropped by the Severian Notorious Mark.

Defeating the Severian mini-boss will unlock the Electrum we need to craft the Drakeslayer’s Belt.

Where To Find Severian : This mark is available after Main Quest #37: After The Storm .

: This mark is available after . Severian is found in the Martha’s Rest region. Go to the west road of Sorrowise and look for a buried spot near the crashed Fallen Airship. The boss will spawn here.

You can only defeat Severian once and get this single piece of Electrum. That’s okay — as we’ve stated before, this is only used for crafting a single item at the blacksmith. You don’t need it to craft other Drakeslayer gear or even for upgrading.

What Is Electrum Used For?

Electrum is a rare material that is needed for crafting the Drakeslayer’s Belt. This item also requires Scarletite to craft, which can be found in multiple locations.

Drakeslayer’s Belt : 74 DEF, 23 HP – Craftable belt. Becomes available from Blackthorne’s Forge in the Hideaway after Main Quest #37: After The Storm .

: 74 DEF, 23 HP – Craftable belt. Becomes available from in the Hideaway after . Materials Required: x1 Dragon Talon, x1 Electrum, x1 Scarletite, x20 Briar Clam Shell

Each of these materials can be tricky to find. Here’s a rundown how to get each one.

Electrum Location : Already covered above. Defeat Severian on the west road of Sorrowise near Martha’s Rest . Available after MQ #37: After the Storm . Look on the grass near the Fallen airship ruins.

: Already covered above. Defeat on the west road of near . Available after . Look on the grass near the Fallen airship ruins. Scarletite : Dropped by multiple Notorious Marks and a side-quest. Learn where to find Scarletite here.

: Dropped by multiple Notorious Marks and a side-quest. Learn where to find Scarletite here. Dragon Talon Location : Common material dropped by lesser lizard-like dragons in the open-world.

: Common material dropped by lesser lizard-like dragons in the open-world. Briar Clam Shell: Common material dropped by crab-like creatures in the open-world.

With these materials, you’ll be able to craft the useful Drakeslayer’s Belt in the mid-game and boost your defense.