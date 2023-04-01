Octopath Traveler 2: How To Beat The True Final Boss | Journey for the Dawn Boss Guide

After completing all 8 stories and the combo stories featuring two characters, you’ll unlock the final quest in Octopath Traveler 2. Completing all steps of the end-game quest unlocks a frightening final opponent who goes by many names. The true enemy at the heart of the story is waiting — and they can be an extremely difficult fight if you’re not prepared. Unlike other super-bosses, you don’t need to be perfectly built or use every exploit to overcome the odds, even a (relatively) low-level team can defeat the true final boss with a few of the right skills and jobs unlocked.

Below, we’ll cover the general strategies you’ll need to defeat Vide, The Wicked. If you don’t want to grind until your party is Level 70, you can use some of the tricks below to finally complete this extremely long (and often difficult) JRPG. Certain support skills are absolutely required.

Vide, The Wicked | True Final Boss Guide

The true final boss is unlocked after completing all 8 Main Stories and 4 Combo Stories. Once you’ve finished the character stories marked on your map, a final story will appear. Go to the location on the map to begin the path to the true final boss.

To encounter the true final boss, you’ll need to find four blue flames and reignite them with the mirror item in your inventory.

and reignite them with the mirror item in your inventory. Go to the four locations on your map that have a purple haze. At the center, you’ll find an unlit flame. Approach with the two characters representing the statues so both statues glow blue, then open your inventory and use the mirror. If you can use it, it will also glow blue.

After reigniting the four flames, blue lights will point to the final dungeon. Travel there to face off against Vide, The Wicked.

Before fighting Vide, I highly recommend the following basic preparation methods.

Basic Preparation: Get all characters to Level 50. I recommend getting your best / favorite characters to Level 60-70, but non-essential characters can get up to 50 and still survive this fight. Unlock x2 Merchant Job Licenses. The first is free and the second costs 100,000 leaves. The third is extremely helpful but not necessary if you're low on funds. Unlock the Foreign Assassin upgrade for the Merchant Hired Help skill. This makes the battle MUCH easier. Find the Foreign Assassin in the empty lot at night outside of Merry Hills. Give your damage-dealing characters Deal More Damage — Warrior Support Skill that allows you to deal more than 9,999 damage. Absolutely essential for this boss.

:

You’ll also want to bring plenty of Alchemist crafting materials — especially Pomegranate. The Alchemist is extremely good at giving your entire party +4 BP by spending x2 BP and using her Latent Ability to craft for free.

You’ll also want to stock up on cash for Hired Help. Make sure you have 250,000+ cash for summoning Foreign Assassins. Each summon costs 50,000 — but they’re extremely effective for restoring your entire party. The Foreign Assassins easily apply 9,999 damage four times, and fully heal the entire party’s HP / SP. If you need to quickly rebound after a devastating attack, use Hired Help for a full heal.

Vide, The Wicked | General Boss Tips Vide has three forms. In his first form, he constantly summons claw-like vines to aid in attacking. These are his primary means of attacks, so destroy them first. Partially through the fight, Vide will summon three claw enemies to the fight — and will swap your parties. Evenly distribute your party so the secondary party can survive. Put a Merchant in both parties, and at least one Cleric / Alchemist to heal. Vide’s Second Form requires your full party — all 8 party members will fight together. You can switch between parties whenever it is your turn and Vide will only attack the currently selected party . Use this to your advantage. Swap parties if you can’t heal and want a fully-healed party to take the brunt of his next attack. In Vide’s Second Form, he summons two sets of powerful arms. One arm is dedicated exclusively to physical weapon weaknesses, while the other is weak to magic attacks. Use Foreign Assassins to deal high-damage against the arms even when they’re not broken and heal yourself. Use Leghold Trap (Hunter Skill) to delay Vide’s next turn order. This ability is extremely useful. If you have a character that isn’t fully leveled / not always useful for DPS, give them the Hunter Job or Merchant Job. As a Hunter, they can use Leghold Trap to delay Vide, allowing you to break him on your next turn before he gets a chance to act. Or use the Merchant . The Merchant is the best Job for characters that you’re unfamiliar with or don’t plan on using often. With Merchant, you can help your party with Donate BP , debuff Vide and all other foes with Hired Help – Ruffians or deal damage and heal with Hired Help – Foreign Assassins .



Seriously, Foreign Assassins make this battle much easier to control. Using Foreign Assassins and Leghold Trap to delay Vide’s actions are essential. Do everything you can to stay healed, delay Vide’s actions, and break him before he can act.

Tips For Breaking Vide Vide and his summoned foes will randomly change their weaknesses, making them difficult to break. Use the Armsmaster Skill Sixfold Strike to hit with every weapon type. This will instantly reveal all weapon weaknesses — but it is used on random foes. Use Temenos ‘s Latent Ability with Elemental Barrage (Scholar) to make breaking easier. This ability can be enhanced to launch more attacks and with Temenos’s Latent Ability activated will always remove shield points no matter what the foe’s weakness is. Use Ochette’s EX Skill Provoke Beasts to summon 3 beasts, or up to 6 if you spend BP. Even without spending BP, this is extremely useful for testing different weaknesses. Once you know the weakness, you can break 12+ Shield Points in a single turn. Acquire beasts that can hit 2 times per summon and select a variety of different attack types.



Using Ochette to Provoke Beasts, an Armsmaster to test weaknesses, and finally Temenos for emergencies when you absolutely must break Vide before the next turn. Save Temenos for when you truly need him. His skill is that powerful.

Even a lower level party can beat Vide. Go in prepared, stay healed, break Vide at every opportunity, delay his attacks, and deal massive damage with your favorite abilities. Ochette, Hikari, Throne and Osvald are all extremely good at dealing high damage. Buff them, break Vide, and finally complete the story.