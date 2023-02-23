Wild Hearts: 5 Tips for Hunting Powerful Kemono | Beginner Guide

There are a lot of giant beasts for the player to slay in Wild Hearts that only get bigger and more powerful as the game goes on and as new areas unlock. While the game isn’t perceived to be extremely difficult, there are certainly some kemono that players will run into issues with defeating, especially when playing solo. Each kemono is different so there may be several different ways of tackling them, but there are a handful of things that you can do to prepare for each hunt that will apply to all of the beasts in the game.

If you’re struggling with taking down a particularly powerful kemono, consult the tips below and you should start to see a difference in how effective at hunting kemono you are.

More Wild Hearts guides:

| Dragon Karakuri Explained | Basic Karakuri Explained | How to Hold More Karakuri Thread | Tsukumo Explained | How to Increase Healing Water Capacity | How to Increase Stamina | How to Unlock All Weapons | Gold, Old Cogs, and Kemono Orbs Explained | How to Play Online |

Tip #1: Play Online

The easiest thing for you to do to drastically increase the probability of a successful hunt is to get assistance from other players. You can have a maximum of three total hunters (including yourself) working on taking down a kemono which will triple your damage output and keep the beast’s attention split between the three of you. With multiple players, you can also make use of different weapon types that will drastically help you combat every challenge that a powerful kemono will throw at you.

Obviously, not everyone who wants to play Wild Hearts is interested in playing online, however, the benefits to it are truly excellent and can turn a difficult hunt into a walk in the park. For tips on how to play online, check out our guide right here.

Tip #2: Research and Use Effective Karakuri

Using karakuri is key to taking down the biggest and baddest kemono in Wild Hearts, but not all karakuri will be effective against all monsters. For example, using a torch to imbue your weapon with fire to take on a Lavaback won’t be effective since it resists fire damage.

Because each kemono is different, you’ll have to think about which karakuri is going to be best for defeating it. Refer to the Cyclopedia in the menu to see the weaknesses of each kemono and then make a plan to use specific karakuri to target those weaknesses. For example, plan to use the Firework fusion karakuri to knock any flying kemono out of the air.

Before starting your hunt, make sure that you’re full up on karakuri thread so that you can create as many contraptions as you need.

Tip #3: Research and Build Effective Armor

Similar to karakuri, not all armor will be effective against all kemono. Before starting a hunt, take a look at what sort of elemental damage a kemono will deal. You can find the information in the Cyclopedia under a kemono’s attribute. With that knowledge in mind, head to a forge and have armor crafted that will best resist the kemono’s dealt elemental damage.

Oftentimes, you won’t have the proper items required to build effective armor which means you’ll need to hunt additional kemono. While that might feel like something of a chore if you’re looking to simply get to the next major hunt, using effective armor is extremely worth the time it takes to build.

Having the proper armor will keep you alive much longer in a fight and resist any elemental status effects that a kemono might deal to you. It’s also worth pointing out that it’s a good idea to make sure you’re full up on healing water before a hunt starts so that you can stay alive longer in conjunction with your armor resistance.

Tip #4: Hit a Kemono’s Weak Point

When hunting, one of the best things you can do to help ensure success is to knock a piece of the hunted kemono off. Not only will that restrict its attacks as it won’t have access to one of its natural weapons such as a Kingtusk’s tusk, but it will also deal a lot of damage to it. Each kemono has a weak point or two that you can exploit, usually something it attacks with or otherwise makes it unique.

In addition to the physical features a kemono has that you should target, they’ll be covered in small, glowing blue patches. If you focus your attacks there, you can cause them to burst, showering you in kemono orbs and dealing massive damage.

Tip #5: Study a Kemono’s Attacks

In order to properly hunt kemono, you need to know what each one is capable of and how to best counter its moves. To do this, start a hunt and engage with the kemono in battle with the sole purpose of learning its attack patterns. After you feel like you have a solid handle on how the kemono fights, you can either give up on the hunt and return later with friends or try to take the beast down now that you’ve got a number on what it can do.

Pay special attention to when the kemono becomes enraged as its attacks will be more powerful and the kemono will be more aggressive in general. While enraged, there are usually more weak points to target, however, so pay special attention to what changes physically about the kemono as well so that you can properly target its weak spots.