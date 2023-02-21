Wild Hearts: Gold, Old Cogs, and Kemono Orbs Explained | Currency Guide

There are a lot of systems that players need to juggle in Wild Hearts. One of the most important is resource management, something crucial for crafting new gear and acquiring new skills. An aspect of Wild Hearts‘ resource management that requires a little bit of further explanation, however, is the game’s three discrete currencies.

In Wild Hearts, players need to keep track of Gold, Old Cogs, and Kemono Orbs in addition to the rest of the resources, weapons, and armor that are required to hunt kemono. Here’s everything you need to know about each currency from where to get them to what they’re used for.

More Wild Hearts guides:

| Dragon Karakuri Explained | Basic Karakuri Explained | How to Hold More Karakuri Thread | Tsukumo Explained | How to Increase Healing Water Capacity | How to Increase Stamina | How to Unlock All Weapons |

Gold Explained

Gold is perhaps Wild Hearts‘ simplest currencies because it functions very similarly to gold in most other games. Gold is used to purchase items in Minato. Some shops require additional resources to buy things such as with Yataro’s ornament shop, but others like Kogyoku’s food and resource store only require gold. Gold also is important for forging new gear, but similar to the ornament shop, other resources are required for crafting armor and weapons.

There are two main ways to get gold. The first is to sell resources to Kogyoku in Minato. Doing this is simple, all you need to do is approach her in her shop, the Crimson Treasury, and choose to sell goods. From here, you can select which items you want to sell. Take note, rare items dropped by powerful kemono sell for much more than common loot you find on the ground.

The second way of getting gold is through completing side quests. In Minato, you’ll find plenty of side quests to complete for the residents of the town. Some require you to gather specific resources while others ask a little bit more of you. If you’re looking to farm for gold, speak with Nobumitsu the fisherman by the docks and complete the jobs for the Guild of Fisherman. The guild tends to pay out a decent amount of gold for completing its tasks.

Old Cogs Explained

Old Cogs are a resource exclusively used for upgrading your tsukumo. To get more Old Cogs, befriend the tsukumo you find scattered across Azuma and you’ll automatically be awarded a few cogs. In the earlier parts of Wild Hearts, finding tsukumo is difficult since they are usually decently hidden around the map, but you can easily find them once you’ve unlocked the Hunting Tower: Deep Probe dragon karakuri. With the Deep Probe made, all tsukumo will be marked on your map, making it much easier to find them and farm Old Cogs.

Once you have Old Cogs, build a campfire and warm yourself with it. Here, you’ll be given a handful of options, but choose “Enhance tsukumo.” In this menu, you’ll be able to upgrade your tsukumo using Old Cogs. As your companions get more powerful, they’ll cost more Old Cogs to level up.

Kemono Orbs Explained

Kemono Orbs are obtained by hunting kemono. After completing a successful kemono hunt, you’ll be awarded kemono orbs, but take note that you’ll earn fewer orbs if you die during a hunt. You can also gain additional kemono orbs by destroying discrete parts of a kemono as you fight it. For example, if you knock the tail off of a Ragetail and then harvest its resources, you’ll gain some extra Kemono Orbs.

Once you have Kemono Orbs, you can spend them on learning how to make new karakuri. Essentially, Kemono Orbs serve as your upgrade currencies and can be used to learn to dragon and basic karakuri. If you’re looking to gain a few new skills before taking on a powerful kemono, it’s not a bad idea to revisit an older hunt in order to gain some Kemono Orbs.