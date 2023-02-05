Forspoken: How To Fight All Secret Bosses | Abominations Locations Guide

Though there are a few central boss fights in Forspoken there are also plenty of Abominations hidden around Athia for you to discover.

There are four extra tough bosses waiting for you to find and defeat at the tail end of Forspoken, and they can be pretty daunting to find. Particularly the last one, in an area called Nowhere, is especially hard to find your way to. Luckily for you, we’ve suffered our way through exploring every corner of the map of this game so that you won’t have to work so hard. So, with that in mind, read on for pictures and descriptions that will help you to find the four super bosses that will test your mettle in the endgame.

Note: If you’re having trouble locating them, remember to keep scanning with Cuff and checking your map to see if the indicator has popped up. The indicator for the Abominations looks like a beast holding up two claws in front of its face to fight.

Where to Find All of the Abominations in Forspoken

Where to Find the Gigas

For the first abomination, you need to head to the Mount Garrison region of Praenost. If you haven’t found that location yet, start from Pioneer’s Plain or Praenost Castle and hover the cursor around on the map until you find Mount Garrison. Note that any area you haven’t explored yet will be blacked out on the map, so be sure and check even the shaded areas if you’re having trouble finding it.

Where to Find the Deinosuchus

The Deinosuchus is also in a pretty out-of-the-way area; this time, it’s The Moulderings in Avaolet. Once again, it’s likely that this area will be shaded out on your map if you haven’t done a really thorough exploration of the overworld. If you see Samum Coast on your map, use that as your starting point, as it’s fairly close to The Moulderings.

Where to Find the Amphicynodon

If you’re noticing a pattern, get ready to notice it some more. The Amphicynodon is located in a remote part of Visoria called the South Plateau. If you’ve opened up the area through exploration, you’ll notice it by its long snaking pathways of land. If you haven’t found this area yet, start from the Visoria Castle region instead and begin your exploration from there.

Where to Find the Apsaravis

Get used to views like this over the course of your journey.

Okay, now settle in because this one is going to get annoying. The only way to the Nowhere area in the Junoon region is by taking a long and treacherous journey that will require a lot of skill and know-how to navigate and traverse. You want to start from The Wolfwoods and dive into the Depths of Corruption in that area, to begin with.

Next, make your way to Crosstide Coast and skate your way across the waters or magic parkour your way across the land until you’ve reached Nearcoast Terrace. From there, check your map for Farcoast Terrace and begin heading in that direction.

This is where things are going to get really irritating. Non-stop enemies will attack you throughout this ridiculously hard-to-navigate region, and you’ll have to keep looking up for lanterns, bridges, cliffs, and enemies in order to properly make your way through this area. Make sure you refresh yourself with each of your jumping, floating, zipping, and teleporting abilities as well, because you’ll need them all here.

Finally, you’ll find yourself in Nowhere and be able to take on the final Abomination. Make sure and use the refuge in the region to unlock a fast travel point and rest up from your journey before you take on this big bad.