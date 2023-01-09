Marvel’s Midnight Suns: How To Complete All Legendary Challenges | Unlocking All Legendary Skins & Cards Guide

After reaching maximum friendship with a hero in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you’ll unlock their Legendary Challenge at the Forge. Legendary Challenges are special combat arenas you can access through the Forge — in these solo battles, you’ll have to unlock your Legendary Card and use it to complete the encounter. Unlike regular battles, these are never randomized. They’re tightly setup to give you the tools to win. Really, they’re more like puzzles to solve. Some of the Legendary Challenges are surprisingly difficult, so here’s a breakdown to help you complete all of them.

Use the Table of Contents to instantly jump to the character you need.

Blade | Bare Fangs Legendary Challenge

In this challenge, Blade starts with four cards and must defeat three enemies in the arena. The enemies will be labeled Enemy #1 through #3, from left-to-right.

Use Quick Strike and Relentless on Enemy #3 to defeat it and gain Make Em Bleed .

and on to defeat it and gain . Use Make Em Bleed to add Life Steal and draw a card.

to add Life Steal and draw a card. Use Strike on Enemy #1 and Enemy #2 . This card has two chain attacks.

on and . This card has two chain attacks. Use Daywalker on Enemy #2 only.

on only. Use Quick Strike on Enemy #1 to gain Reaper .

on to gain . Use Reaper on Enemy #2 (last enemy) to complete the challenge.

Captain America | Guardian Legendary Challenge

In this challenge, Captain America needs to defeat an Elite Enemy to acquire his Legendary Card. There are five regular enemies and one Elite Enemy. The weaker enemies will be labeled Enemy #1 through Enemy #5 from left-to-right, top-to-bottom.

Use Punch on Enemy #5 to defeat it and gain The Best Defense .

on to defeat it and gain . Use The Best Defense to build up block.

to build up block. Use Shield Bounce to defeat 3/4 enemies in the arena. KO Enemy #1 , Enemy #3 and Enemy #4 . Gain Tactician .

to defeat in the arena. KO , and . Gain . Use Tactician to boost block even more and draw new cards.

to boost block even more and draw new cards. Defeat Enemy #2 with Punch and gain Shield Charge .

with and gain . With Block boosted as much as possible, use Punch, Shield Bash and Shield Bash on the Elite Enemy to defeat it.

Captain Marvel | Hero’s Heart

For Captain Marvel, you need to power up and destroy the red crystal. You start with an array of cards and a single enemy. The order the cards are used is incredibly important for this challenge.

Use Knee Strike on the enemy.

on the enemy. Use Cosmic Ray on the enemy.

on the enemy. Use Fists of Radiance . Knockback into the red crystal.

. Knockback into the red crystal. Go Binary to buff Captain Marvel.

to buff Captain Marvel. Use Quick Jab to KO the enemy.

to KO the enemy. Use One Step Ahead to draw more cards.

to draw more cards. Use Regroup and then All In to buff offense.

and then to buff offense. Finally, use Fists of Radiance and then Rain of Blows on the red crystal.

Dr. Strange | Strange Memories Legendary Challenge

There are four enemies in the arena. To get more cards, you need to defeat enemies — we’ll label them Enemy #1 through #5 from left-to-right.

Use Bolt of Balthakk on Enemy #5 to gain Blessing of Vishanti .

on to gain . Use Blessing of Vishanti to double your heroism.

to double your heroism. Use Bolt of Balthakk on Enemy #2 to gain Agamotto’s Gaze .

on to gain . Use Agamotto’s Gaze to redraw cards. You’ll regain Bolt of Balthaak x2.

to redraw cards. You’ll regain x2. Use Bolt of Balthaak on Enemy #1 . Get another Blessing of Vishanti .

on . Get another . Use Bolt of Balthaak on Enemy #5 . Get another Agamotto’s Gaze .

on . Get another . Use Agamotto’s Gaze and then Blessing of Vishanti .

and then . Use all remaining Bolt of Balthaak on Enemy #3 — the last enemy.

Ghost Rider | Dark Heart Legendary Challenge

Ghost Rider needs to use his abilities to defeat four enemies in a small arena. We’ll label the Whispers as Enemy #1 through Enemy #4, from left-to-right. There is one more powerful enemy. We’ll call the final enemy the Elite Enemy.

Use Lash on Enemy #2 and knockback it into Enemy #3 .

on and knockback it into . Use Lash to knockback Enemy #4 into Enemy #2 .

to knockback into . Use Judgement to defeat Enemy #2 and Enemy #3 .

to defeat and . Use Retribution on Enemy #1 to defeat it.

on to defeat it. Use Drain Soul and Penance Stare on the Elite Enemy to complete the challenge.

Hulk | Monster Or Man? Legendary Challenge

To complete Hulk’s challenge, you must reach maximum rage and then defeat all enemies. There are five enemies — labeled Enemy #1 through Enemy #5 from left-to-right.

Use Gamma Kick on Enemy #4 .

on . Use Smash on Enemy #4 , then KO with Crush to gain Rampage .

on , then KO with to gain . Use Rampage on Enemy #1 , Enemy #2 and Enemy #3 .

on , and . Use Gamma Kick on Enemy #5 .

on . Use Let’s Do This to force all enemies to attack Hulk.

to force all enemies to attack Hulk. Finally, use Smash to max out Rage. You’ll receive the Legendary Card. Use it to wipe out all enemies.

Hunter | Child of Darkness Legendary Challenge

Complete this challenge to unlock the Bladestorm Legendary Card. There are three enemies. You must use Charge and knockback to hit one of the enemies into the red crystal.

You start with x4 Charge cards. There are three enemies.

cards. There are three enemies. Use Charge on the enemy to the left (closest to you) and knock it toward the upper-left enemy. We’ll call this Enemy #1 . Make sure it does not die . We need to hit this enemy through the rocks and to the red crystal.

on the enemy to the left (closest to you) and knock it toward the upper-left enemy. We’ll call this . . We need to hit this enemy through the rocks and to the red crystal. Use Charge on the upper-left enemy to defeat it. That’s Enemy #2 . You’ll get another Charge .

on the upper-left enemy to defeat it. That’s . You’ll get . Use Charge on Enemy #1 to knock it right, through the rocks and toward the red crystal.

on to knock it right, through the rocks and toward the red crystal. Use Charge on Enemy #3 (lower-right) to defeat it and position yourself between Enemy #1 and the red crystal.

on (lower-right) to defeat it and position yourself between and the red crystal. Finally, we can knock Enemy #1 into the red crystal with Charge.

Iron Man | Iron Will Legendary Challenge

Iron Man’s challenge is a puzzle that requires you to use redraw to get specific cards. All you have to do is deal enough damage to the red crystal to shatter it. The trick? You need to gain enough heroism while retaining as many Iron Man cards as possible in your hand.

Redraw New Plan to gain Leave It To Me .

to gain . Use Heads Up , Precision and Leave It To Me on Iron Man. You’ll gain four new cards.

, and on Iron Man. You’ll gain four new cards. Use Surgical Strike on the red crystal. You should have 8 shots .

on the red crystal. You should have . Use Heads Up , then a second Surgical Strike . You should have 6 shots .

, then a second . You should have . Use Blast three times to destroy the red crystal.

Nico | Black Shadows Legendary Challenge

Nico must defeat all four enemies in the arena to complete her challenge.

Redraw Blood Magic to gain Double Up .

to gain . Use Double Up and Double Up again.

and again. Redraw Empower to gain Blood Magic . Use Blood Magic on Nico to buff with Strengthened .

to gain . Use on Nico to buff with . Use Witchstorm and only target two enemies. The attacks are random, so target only two so they take more evenly distributed damage.

and only target two enemies. The attacks are random, so target only two so they take more evenly distributed damage. Use Witchstorm on the other two untouched enemies.

on the other two untouched enemies. Use Witchfire twice to defeat the last enemies.

Magik | Demon Child Legendary Challenge

There are five enemies in the arena. Let’s label them Enemy #1 through #5 from left-to-right

Use Limbo’s Grasp to increase damage.

to increase damage. Use Limbo Portal and aim at the green explosive hazard.

and aim at the green explosive hazard. Use Quick Soul Slash on Enemy #3 to launch into the green explosive hazard.

on to launch into the green explosive hazard. Use Trap Door on Enemy #1 , launching Enemy #3 at it.

on , launching at it. Detonate the red explosive hazard to damage Enemy #1 and Enemy #3 .

to damage and . Use Kick to knock Enemy #3 into Enemy #1 .

to knock into . Use Trap Door to knock Enemy #3 into Enemy #2 .

to knock into . Finally, knock Enemy #3 into Enemy #2 with Soul Blast .

into with . Gain Darkchylde card and use it to complete the encounter.

Scarlet Witch | Witch’s Trial Legendary Challenge

Scarlet Witch is in an arena with five enemies. The Elite Enemy is at the top, with four (Enemy #1 through Enemy #4) surrounding her from left-to-right, top-to-bottom.

Use Quick Toss on Enemy #4 to push it closer to Enemy #2 — or closer to Scarlet Witch.

on to push it closer to — or closer to Scarlet Witch. Use Quick Toss again to push Enemy #3 closer to Enemy #1 . All enemies need to be close to Scarlet Witch.

again to push closer to . All enemies need to be close to Scarlet Witch. Use Hex Field . It should be able to damage all enemies in the arena now.

. It should be able to damage all enemies in the arena now. Use Hex Field again.

again. Use Hex Bolt on Enemy #3 to gain another Hex Bolt .

on to gain another . Use Hex Bolt on Enemy #2 (2 chains) to gain another Hex Bolt .

on (2 chains) to gain another . Use Hex Bolt on Enemy #4 (1 chain) and Enemy #1 (2 chains).

on (1 chain) and (2 chains). Use No More to defeat the Elite Enemy.

Spider-Man | Wall Crawler Legendary Challenge

Spider-Man needs to use his movement powers to deal maximum damage. The arena is packed with environmental hazards you must use to defeat the enemies. There are five enemies — one Elite Enemy, and three weaker enemies (Enemy #1 through Enemy #3). All enemies are counter from left-to-right.

Use Opportunist to gain extra moves and make hazard heroism cost cheaper.

to gain extra moves and make hazard heroism cost cheaper. Use the lowest coffin to knockback the Elite Enemy into Enemy #1 for a KO.

into for a KO. Next, move to the left coffin and use it. Knockback the Elite Enemy into Enemy #2 to KO.

into to KO. Use Special Delivery to throw Enemy #3 into the Elite Enemy .

to throw into the . That leaves just the Elite and one coffin. Use the last coffin to defeat the Elite Enemy.

Wolverine | Bone & Claw Legendary Challenge

Wolverine needs to carefully balance how much damage he does to four enemies in the arena. There are two enemies on the left (#1 and #2) and two enemies on the right (#3 and #4).