The Last Of Us HBO Companion Podcast Announced

There are a few notable video game-adapted series coming out. One of the latest to hit the premium network, HBO, this coming Sunday is The Last of Us. This upcoming series is based on Naughty Dog’s hit game IP, and we already know that the first season will adopt the first video game installment. However, if you want even more content for The Last of Us franchise, you’re in luck. HBO has an upcoming companion podcast that is airing alongside the release of each episode. Tuning into the podcast will give listeners a bit more insight into the episode that just aired.

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us was such a cherished video game release for its emotional narrative journey. Fans are hopeful the series adaptation on HBO will deliver in a big way. Fortunately, there looks to be quite a welcomed reception from the marketing materials released highlighting the upcoming series. Today, we’re finding out that not only will viewers be able to tune into the HBO series, but they can also listen to the official The Last of Us Podcast. This will premier alongside the series on January 15, which is this Sunday. Furthermore, if you’re a fan of the games alongside the show, you’ll be delighted to know a familiar voice will host the podcast.

The Last of Us Podcast will be hosted by actor Troy Baker, who is the man to portray and voice the character Joel in Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us video game series. From what we understand so far, the series is hosted by Troy Baker, but each episode features Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. For those unaware, the series is created and written by Craig Mazin. Craig is a famed director who previously delivered Chernobyl on HBO. Meanwhile, Neil Druckmann is the co-president of Naughty Dog and brought out The Last of Us.

Each upload from The Last of Us Podcast delivers insight into each episode from the series. If there were any changes from the video game or additions, we’d get more information about why these changes happened in the podcast episode. Again, fans of The Last of Us can tune into the upcoming debut series episode on HBO this January 15, 2023, as actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey offer their portrayal of Joel and Ellie. In the meantime, you can catch the trailer for the series in the video we have embedded above.

Source