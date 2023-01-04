Marvel’s Midnight Suns: How To Get Hunter’s Unlockable Legendary Cards | Bladestorm, Summon Charlie & Annihilation

There are two incredibly cool Legendary Cards you can unlock for your main character, The Hunter, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. One of those cards allows you to summon Charlie the demonic dog for 2/3 turns. This is a fun but ultimately unnecessary Legendary that briefly spawns a fourth character for you to control in battle. Not exactly required for high-level play, but extremely satisfying — especially if you’re a fan of the demon dog that hangs out around the Abbey. No, the real Legendary you absolutely have to unlock is Annihilation.

The most powerful card in the Hunter’s Deck is second only to Hulk’s Legendary in damage potential. With the right cards, you can turn this ability into an absolute monster, able to deal a maximum of 690 Damage to every enemy in a large area-of-effect. That’s enough to destroy elites and even super-villains in a single hit on certain difficulties. Here’s a quick rundown of how to get both Legendary Cards. They can’t be earned through challenges or friendship quests. You need to do a little more than that.

How To Get ‘Bladestorm’ Legendary Card

The ‘Bladestorm’ Legendary is one of the best in the game, and one of the earliest you can unlock. This ability deals damage in an area, spinning your blades and knocking enemies around with forceful knockback.

How To Unlock: Earned by completing the Hunter Challenge at the Forge.

This is unlocked by completing a Research. This can be done very, very early in the story — so check your research tasks and see which unlocks Challenges at the Forge.

How To Get ‘Summon Charlie’ Legendary Card

To earn the ‘Summon Charlie’ Legendary Card, you need to reach maximum Light Affinity. ‘Summon Charlie’ summons your demonic dog Charlie for 2 turns. After being upgraded, it will be summoned for 3 turns. Charlie has its own set of cards that can’t be customized.

How To Unlock: Reach 250 Light affinity. Once you reach the maximum light, you’ll unlock the ‘Summon Charlie’ card.

To earn Light, always select dialogue with a white symbol. You can also build a deck with Light Affinity Cards. Cards with a white symbol in the center-bottom are Light Affinity and will give you +1 Light for each use. Keep it up and you’ll very quickly earn maximum Light — I was able to earn it before leaving Part 1 of the story.

How To Get ‘Annihilation’ Legendary Card

The ‘Annihilation’ Legendary Card is the second-best card in the game, and absolutely one of the best cards you can equip on the Hunter. This card consumes all Heroism and deals damage for each heroism. The card effects a large circle, able to deal damage to multiple enemies at once. It deals 46 Damage (per Heroism Point) or 69 Damage (per Heroism Point) when upgraded.

How To Unlock : After acquiring the ‘Break’ Word of Power, travel to Lilith’s Garden and break the cracked wall at the back. Go downstairs into the chamber and talk to the Caretaker . This requires fully completing the Abbey Grounds . To do that, you’ll need to complete three quests to earn all the Words of Power. How to Learn Words of Power : ‘Reveal’ | ‘Purify’ | ‘Break’

After talking to the Caretaker, this card will unlock. This card is extremely powerful when combined with other cards — ‘Call To Arms’ doubles Heroism earned and can be upgraded to be Free, making it incredibly easy to use. You can also use cards to increase Critical Damage and apply Vulnerable to targets. Boosting yourself to 10 Heroism and unleashing the ability is devastating to groups of enemies.