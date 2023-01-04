Service Stats Shows PlayStation 3 Beat Out Xbox Series X In 2022

There’s a ton of focus right now on the latest-generation console hardware. Both Sony and Microsoft are pushing their new platforms into the marketplace. You might even have a tough time still finding these platforms readily available at your local retailer. Regardless, you personally may feel that the past platforms are not as active anymore, especially if it goes back a couple of generations. As it turns out, as we go through 2023, the PlayStation 3 is still quite a bit enjoyed today. That’s, of course, according to one publication and its stats.

Howlongtobeat.com is a pretty useful service for gamers. It’s free, so you can log onto the website and view just how long a video game typically takes to complete. There’s a lot of use for that, as you can get a better look into how much time you might have to set aside for any particular game. However, since this service relies on players to submit their times, it can also log in to what platforms the game was registered for. Throughout 2022 the website has continued to keep track of what platforms were being used and submitted the most by players. As a result, we have a top ten list of the most played platforms of 2022, according to How Long To Beat.

Most Played Platforms of 2022 pic.twitter.com/50fpy9qZXW — HowLongToBeat (@HowLongToBeat) December 31, 2022

Coming out on top is the PC, and following that is the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One. But interestingly enough, taking the sixth spot is the PlayStation 3, with Xbox Series X/S following right after. That’s a bit of a surprise, but it does look like there are quite a few players out that still enjoy their PlayStation 3 console platform. We might see this platform continue thriving as we progress throughout this year. However, it might be a stretch to see it still beat out the Xbox Series X/S platforms when it comes time to head into 2024.

With that said, it’s also worth noting that these are just the stats from one website. There’s likely quite a drastic variation from this list to actual numbers. Although, it might go to show that just because modern platforms are released doesn’t mean everyone is as keen to adopt the new hardware. What do you think of this list, and are you surprised by where the publication stats ranked the platforms being used most in 2022?

Source