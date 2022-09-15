Call of Duty Next: How to Watch | Start Time, What to Expect

The highly anticipated release date of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is fast approaching. Infinity Ward are holding a big showcase called Call of Duty Next which should shed more light on what we can expect from the next entry into the Call of Duty franchise. So you don’t miss out on anything, this guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch Call of Duty Next.

We haven’t been left completely in the dark when it comes to Modern Warfare 2. Already, we know that the beta is expected to go beyond traditional 6v6 maps and modes, we have been treated to a flythrough of the Marina Bay Grand Prix map, and more. However, Call of Duty Next will go beyond this with reveals, announcements, and gameplay.

How to watch Call of Duty Next

If you want to watch Call of Duty Next, there are a couple of ways you can tune in. You can either watch the event on the official Call of Duty Youtube channel, or the official Twitch channel. Also, an array of Call of Duty content creators will be in attendance and playing the beta. If you prefer, you can join their live streams and watch the action unfold from their point of view. The live stream is scheduled to begin on September 15 at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET / 5:30pm BST.

At Call of Duty Next, we will find out more details about Modern Warfare 2, with a full multiplayer reveal. That’s not all as Infinity Ward will share the first official information about the upcoming Warzone 2 and Warzone Mobile. Throughout the course of the event, the developers are expected to throw in some more surprises and announcements, too.

It is unknown how long the show will last for, but it is expected to be an exciting event for fans who are eager to find out about the future of the Call of Duty franchise. Then, the early access beta will kick off for PlayStation players on September 16 and all PlayStation players will be able to get their hands on the beta from September 18. Xbox and PC early access will have to wait until September 22, before the open beta goes live for everyone on September 24.