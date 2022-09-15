There are certain dangers when it comes to television and movies in regards to what you think will be good outright and what will require you to wait and see. For example, we’re sure right now many of you have a show that you’re hoping or praying will be renewed ASAP because you know it’s “that good, that great, can’t live without it!” (For us, it’s Cobra Kai, we need Season 6!) Anyway, then there are shows that you almost hope get canceled just because of how bad they are and wish that they don’t get to go beyond what they have already. This is why many of you won’t be happy to hear that Halo Season 2 has started production for Paramount+.

Now, because you blow a gasket, there is a key thing we need to note here. This was one of those shows that the higher-ups looked at and thought it was good outright before it even aired and thus renewed it. Halo Season 2 was going to happen no matter what was thought about with Season 1. Sure enough, they’re filming just months after the season finale aired on the streaming platform. This was shown on Twitter with some of the cast literally suiting up for filming:

The Spartans have landed in Iceland! #HaloTheSeries Season 2 starts production now. pic.twitter.com/XpdHevVbY3 — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) September 14, 2022

It’s happening, and we totally understand why many of you aren’t exactly thrilled at this notion. To many fans of Halo both in terms of the games and the books, the TV show didn’t really deliver on much of what made that universe great, especially with how it handled the character of Master Chief.

Some of the issues fans had with the character were that he didn’t act like the game version or book version of the character. He took off his helmet a lot, and then there was the very awkward romance he had with one of the more hated characters in the entire show. Even his relationship with Cortana was seen as wrong in the eyes of many fans. While there was hope for a more accurate Master Chief based on the final scene of the first season following his defeat of a Covenant group, that’s not exactly enough to get people fully excited for what’s to come.

In fact, it’s honestly very hard to know what’s to come with Halo Season 2. There were some teases about where things could go, and we know there will be new characters in tow for the sophomore season, but aside from that? It’s hard to say.

One would hope that the team behind the show and the higher-ups at Paramount+ would listen to the critic’s and fans concerns and complaints and try to improve upon it in Season 2. But whether they will or not is not something we can say right now.

Source: Twitter