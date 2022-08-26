Paramount+ Sees Halo TV Series as a Possible Franchise

We’ve talked a lot about video game adaptations and whether they were good or not. Many of them aren’t, but a few of them were amazing, and some on the horizon have great potential based on who is making them. Yet some are so divisive that you honestly wonder what went into making them. Case in point, the Halo TV Series. This was something that technically had been done on smaller scales before, but never a full-fledged TV show on a major network/streaming service. Then, finally, Paramount+ got everything together and released their first season. It was something, that’s for sure.

To be frank, a lot of people didn’t like the Halo TV Series for various reasons, not the least of which is that while it did get set in the Halo universe, it wasn’t the ones from the games, or even technically the books. It was its own take on everything, and it absolutely showed. We constantly saw Master Chief’s face, something we don’t see in the games, as well as a whole different dynamic between him and other key players and characters.

He got butt-naked and made love to a very questionable character, and that definitely set off a lot of people.

Anyway, it’s hard to know whether to call the first season a success or a failure. We know that people watched it, but to say that a majority of them liked it would be a stretch.

However, one person who is apparently very high on Halo as a whole is David Nevins, who is the head of scripted originals for the Paramount+ platform. During an interview, he noted that he feels a franchise is possible here:

“There are so many different games. It has got so many different directions. Yes, [we are] starting to think about that as a franchise, absolutely.”

That’s both promising and terrifying all at the same time. It is true that there is a big universe out there in Halo, something that the games have tried to show at times and the books have done in better effect. However, just because there is a universe you can tell stories from, doesn’t mean you’ll do it in the right way, as the first season of the main show proved.

Not to mention, after what happened with this first season, you have to wonder if people are honestly going to be willing to jump on board with this given what happened before. Then again, as Star Wars proved, you can have a misstep and then come back with a knockout punch. All it takes is the right people and story.

Source: THR