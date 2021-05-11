Resident Evil Village: How To Get Every Gun Part | Weapon Upgrades Guide

Your weapons aren’t complete until you’ve fully kitted them out with unique Gun Parts. In Resident Evil Village, every gun has several additional parts you can attach to improve handling, damage, or give it some special function. Your guns look different with every additional part, and some of them change pretty drastically — and even better, most of them are free. The bad part? They’re also hidden. You’ll have to hunt them down, and there are not clues to point you in the right direction.

Until now. We’ve put together a complete list of all the missable Weapon Parts in RE8. This is where you can find parts for all the standard weapons — we’re limiting the list just to weapons you can acquire in a normal playthrough of the game. Lots more weapons (and weapon parts) become available in NG+, but you won’t be able to find them anywhere in-game. They’re all sold by the Duke, so save your pennies when you’re prepared for another round in the Village.

Lemi Handgun

Recoil Compensator : Increases firepower. Found in a case after defeating the first Daughter. In the hallway past Kitchen.

: Increases firepower. Found in a case after defeating the first Daughter. In the hallway past Kitchen. High-Capacity Mag: Increases magazine size from 10 to 16. Sold by the Vendor in the Castle.

M1897 Shotgun

Hair Trigger: Increases firing speed. Sold by the Vendor in the Castle.

F2 Rifle

Cheek Rest: Reduces weapon sway when aiming. Sold by the Vendor in the Village.

Reduces weapon sway when aiming. Sold by the Vendor in the Village. High Magnification Scope : Increases scope range. Sold by the Vendor in the Village.

: Increases scope range. Sold by the Vendor in the Village. High-Capacity Mag : Increases magazine size from 4 to 9. Found in the Village, in the locked house south of Maiden’s Square. Get Luthier’s Key from the outhouse in the Garden house on the Beneviento Estate. Shoot the lock off the gate to the house, located south of the house with the Red Chimney. Inside, use the code [27-09-17] to unlock the cabinet. You’ll also find a valuable treasure.

: Increases magazine size from 4 to 9. Found in the Village, in the locked house south of Maiden’s Square.

M1911 Handgun

Improved Grip : Greatly reduces recoil. Sold by the Vendor in the Village.

: Greatly reduces recoil. Sold by the Vendor in the Village. High-Capacity Mag: Increases magazine size from 7 to 15. Found after draining the water in the Reservoir. In the first large house of the Drowned Houses, right before the boss fight.

W870 TAC Shotgun

Improved Gunstock : Greatly reduces recoil. Sold by the Vendor in the Village.

: Greatly reduces recoil. Sold by the Vendor in the Village. Fore-Grip: Increases fire rate. Found in a hidden chamber under the Ceremony Site. After gaining the Crank from the Reservoir, return to the Drawbridge at the Lone Road. Use the boat to travel south, then enter the dark cavern. There’s a small military outpost here — the case contains the Fore-Grip upgrade.

V61 Custom Machine Pistol

Gunstock : Greatly reduces recoil. Sold by the Vendor in the Factory.

: Greatly reduces recoil. Sold by the Vendor in the Factory. Long Barrel : Sold by the Vendor — NG+ only.

: Sold by the Vendor — NG+ only. Drum Magazine: Sold by the Vendor — NG+ only.

SVG-12 Auto-Shotgun

Red Dot Sight : Increases fire power and rate of fire. Sold by the Vendor in the Factory.

: Increases fire power and rate of fire. Sold by the Vendor in the Factory. Long Barrel : Sold by the Vendor — NG+ only.

: Sold by the Vendor — NG+ only. Drum Magazine: Sold by the Vendor — NG+ only.

M1851 Wolfsbane Magnum