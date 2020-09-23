Spelunky 2 Wiki | Everything You Need To Know About The Secrets of Spelunky
Spelunky 2 is one of the most highly-acclaimed games of Fall 2020, and it’s also one of the most brutally difficult. Even reaching the first boss is going to be a challenge for some players — and fighting the true final boss? That’s something some of us might never accomplish.
But if you’ve played Spelunky 2, you’re probably curious about the many, many secrets the game has to offer. There are entire hidden routes you can follow to secret bosses, special weapons with 1-hit KO properties, or methods to help you steal all the stuff you’ll need. There’s a lot of stuff to learn about in Spelunky — almost too much! So we’re publishing all of our guides in one easy place to browse.
If there’s something you wanted to know about Spelunky 2 — or even something you had no idea you even wanted to check out, browse the links below for all our accumulated Spelunky knowledge.
General Guides – Tips & Tricks
- 20 Useful Tips To Help You Survive The First Biome | Beginner’s Guide
- How To Unlock All Three Shortcuts | Mama’s Big Helper Guide
- How To Unlock Every Bonus Character | Secret Character Locations
- 5 Tips To Help You Beat Olmec | First Boss Guide
Shopkeepers & Gold
- Easy Method To Take Out The Shopkeeper And Steal All His Stuff
- Earn Tons Of Gold With Secret Methods & Tricks | Hidden Gold Guide
How To Reach Secret Areas
- How To Access Every Secret Area | Black Market, Mothership, City of Gold & More
- You Have To Die To Reach The Duat Area | Secret Location Guide
Special Weapon Locations
- How To Get The 1-Hit KO Excalibur Sword | Secret Weapon Guide
- How To Get The Kapala Knife & Heal Yourself By Defeating Enemies
Trophies & Easter Eggs
- Beat The Tutorial In 30 Seconds Or Less | Track Star Trophy Guide
- The Eggplant Returns With New Easter Eggs | Eggplant Child Guide
Hard Mode Route
- How To Fight The Secret Final Boss | Hard Mode Route Guide
- Both Hard Mode Routes | Duat & Abzu Sunken City Routes Guide
That’s everything! We’ll add more Spelunky knowledge in the future. Just don’t drop your eggplant.