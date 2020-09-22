Spelunky 2: There Are Two Paths To The True Final Boss, Here’s A Quick Guide For Both

Spelunky 2 gives you options. Unlike the previous game, there are actually two separate paths you can take to reach the same conclusion — the true final boss at the end of the Sunken City. These two paths are completely separate, but they require a full run from the start to the end of the dungeons. No shortcuts allowed here. The fun path is pretty complicated, but there are two ways to skin a super-boss, and depending on your RNG, one of these paths might be better than the other.

Both of these paths basically begin in Jungle and Volcana. If you have lots of cash, I recommend going the Jungle route to the Black Market and purchasing the Hedjet. If you don’t have money, the Volcana path is totally free, and even rewards you with a powerful held weapon. It’s all about your personal preference. It’s nice to know you’ll have options while attempting to complete one of the toughest challenges ever.

There’s a wrinkle to both of these paths — you can reach the secret Cosmic Ocean while on either, but it requires an extra few steps. These Cosmic Ocean steps are not required for defeating or fighting the true final boss, so all steps related to the Cosmic Ocean are tagged with optional.

