Spelunky 2: There Are Two Paths To The True Final Boss, Here’s A Quick Guide For Both
Spelunky 2 gives you options. Unlike the previous game, there are actually two separate paths you can take to reach the same conclusion — the true final boss at the end of the Sunken City. These two paths are completely separate, but they require a full run from the start to the end of the dungeons. No shortcuts allowed here. The fun path is pretty complicated, but there are two ways to skin a super-boss, and depending on your RNG, one of these paths might be better than the other.
Both of these paths basically begin in Jungle and Volcana. If you have lots of cash, I recommend going the Jungle route to the Black Market and purchasing the Hedjet. If you don’t have money, the Volcana path is totally free, and even rewards you with a powerful held weapon. It’s all about your personal preference. It’s nice to know you’ll have options while attempting to complete one of the toughest challenges ever.
There’s a wrinkle to both of these paths — you can reach the secret Cosmic Ocean while on either, but it requires an extra few steps. These Cosmic Ocean steps are not required for defeating or fighting the true final boss, so all steps related to the Cosmic Ocean are tagged with optional.
More Spelunky 2 guides:
20 Tips & Tricks For The First Biome | Beginner’s Guide | Safe & Easy Method For Stealing From The Shopkeeper | 30 Second Tutorial Speedrun Guide | Track Star Trophy | How To Get The 1-Hit KO Excalibur Sword | How To Get The Healing Kapala Knife | How To Access The City Of Gold & More Secret Money Methods | How To Unlock Every Bonus Character | All Shortcut Locations & Requirements | How To Access All Secret & Bonus Areas | How To Fight The Secret Final Boss | Sunken City & Hundun Location Guide
Duat Path | Step-By-Step Guide To Reach Sunken City Through Duat
Abzu Path | Step-By-Step Guide To Reach Sunken City Through Abzu
- Dwelling: Collect the Golden Key in 1-2 / 1-3 and obtain the Udjat Eye from the chest.
- Jungle: Accessed from the left door in 1-4. Use the Udjat Eye to find the Black Market entrance — it glows when you’re near
- Black Market: Purchase or steal the Hedjet.
- Optional: Complete the Moon Trial and obtain the bow.
- Olmec’s Lair: Defeat Olmec and enter the Ankh cave. Collect the Ankh.
- The Ankh is required to enter Duat.
- Optional: Give Waddler the bow to re-obtain it later.
- Temple of Anubis: Accessed through the lower door in Olmec’s Lair. Defeat Anubis and collect the Scepter.
- City of Gold / Duat: Use the Hedjet / Scepter to open the doors to the City of Gold. Kill yourself on the Gold Altar to enter Duat.
- Defeat Osiris in Duat to gain the Tablet of Destiny. Exit by defeating Anubis II.
- Ice Caves: No special objectives.
- Neo Babylon: Find the figurine room and use the Tablet of Destiny clues to collect the correct figurine.
- In the next level, drop the figurine to spawn Qilin — a flying mount.
- Tiamat’s Throne: Use Qilin to fly above Tiamat’s arena, past the lasers, and to the Sunken City entrance.
- Sunken City: No special objectives.
- Optional: Recollect the bow from Waddler and complete the Sun Trial to obtain the Sun Arrow.
- Hundun’s Hideaway: Defeat Hundun, the true final boss.
- Optional: After Hundun is defeated, shoot the eye with the Sun Arrow.
- Cosmic Ocean: The final, super-secret optional area for the true final boss run.
- Dwelling: Collect the Golden Key in 1-2 / 1-3 and obtain the Udjat Eye from the chest.
- Volcano: Accessed from the right door in 1-4. Find the mechanical drill and activate it. Travel to the bottom to find the castle entrance door.
- Vlad’s Castle: Defeat Vlad and collect the Crown.
- Optional: Complete the Moon Trial and obtain the bow.
- Olmec’s Lair: Defeat Olmec and enter the Ankh cave. Collect the Ankh.
- The Ankh is required to enter Abzu.
- Optional: Give Waddler the bow to re-obtain it later.
- Tide Pool: Accessed through the upper door in Olmec’s Lair. Use the Crown to obtain Excalibur from the stone.
- Abzu: To reach Abzu, activate the lava trap in the Tide Pool. After you respawn, you’ll find a door to Abzu. The Excalibur is required so re-obtain it.
- Use the Excalibur to kill Kingu, the boss in Abzu and get the Tablet of Destiny.
- Ice Caves: No special objectives.
- Neo Babylon: Find the figurine room and use the Tablet of Destiny clues to collect the correct figurine.
- In the next level, drop the figurine to spawn Qilin — a flying mount.
- Tiamat’s Throne: Use Qilin to fly above Tiamat’s arena, past the lasers, and to the Sunken City entrance.
- Sunken City: No special objectives.
- Optional: Recollect the bow from Waddler and complete the Sun Trial to obtain the Sun Arrow.
- Hundun’s Hideaway: Defeat Hundun, the true final boss.
- Optional: After Hundun is defeated, shoot the eye with the Sun Arrow.
- Cosmic Ocean: The final super-secret optional area for the true final boss run.