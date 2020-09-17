Spelunky 2: How To Unlock Every Bonus Character | Secret Character Locations Guide

New characters appear in coffins like this.

You better believe there are bonus characters to unlock in Spelunky 2. There are ninjas, robots, and other additional little people you can add to your playable roster if you search for secrets hard enough. These wacky extra characters don’t really add anything to the game — they don’t give you extra powers or playstyles. They’re just for a little visual variety.

And we’re going to (try) and find them all. Already there are way more of these extra characters laying around, and Spelunky 2 is a ridiculously difficult game as-is. There’s no guarantee you’ll ever complete it. But even if you don’t get close, you can make sure to grab these bonus buddies on your infinite playthroughs.

All Bonus Character Locations

[Work-in-Progress: We’ll add more bonus characters and pictures as we discover them!]

Bonus Characters will always spawn in coffins as you explore stages. These coffins will contain a bonus playable character — once they’re unlocked, if you find a repeat coffin in later playthroughs, they’ll spawn a generic NPC helper instead.

Playable characters don’t have any special effects. They’re just cool bonus characters! Some of these guys are extremely difficult to find, and you’ll need some luck to locate them. Just keep trying and you’ll eventually spot these guys spawning somewhere you might actually reach them.

Spelunky 1 Red : Always spawns in 1-4.

: Always spawns in 1-4. Spelunky 1 Green : Always spawns in one of the 2L stages. Appears in a coffin in any of the Jungle stages.

: Always spawns in one of the 2L stages. Appears in a coffin in any of the Jungle stages. Spelunky 1 Teal : Spawns in a random region 4 level.

: Spawns in a random region 4 level. Spelunky 1 Purple : Spawns in a random region 4V level.

: Spawns in a random region 4V level. Spelunky 1 Yellow: Unknown.

Spelunky 1 Gold : Always spawns in the Golden City. The Golden City is a secret area — more information coming soon.

: Always spawns in the Golden City. The Golden City is a secret area — more information coming soon. Boy Spelunky : Defeat the boss and complete one run.

: Defeat the boss and complete one run. Robot : Always spawns in one of the 2R stages. Appears in a coffin in any of the Volcana stages.

: Always spawns in one of the 2R stages. Appears in a coffin in any of the Volcana stages. Chieftain : Always appears in the Black Market — the Black Market is a secret location accessible through 2L (Jungle).

: Always appears in the Black Market — the Black Market is a secret location accessible through 2L (Jungle). Old Lady: Always appears in Vlad’s Castle — Vlad’s Castle is a secret location accessible through 2R (Volcana) by using the Udjat Eye on the giant drill.

Damsel : Always appears in 5-1 (Yeti Cave).

: Always appears in 5-1 (Yeti Cave). Astronaut : Always appears in 5-1 (Mothership). The mothership is a secret area — more information coming soon.

: Always appears in 5-1 (Mothership). The mothership is a secret area — more information coming soon. Tunnel Man : Unknown.

: Unknown. Ninja: Unknown.

