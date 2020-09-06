Spelunky 2 Finds its Official Release Date for the PC Platform

Developer Mossmouth has announced on Twitter this morning that the highly anticipated Metroidvania rogue simulator title — Spelunky 2, has found its official PC release date.

After a couple of delays, the game is finally locked in for both platforms — PS4 and PC. The PC version of the game is set to release on September 29th, only two weeks away from the PS4 version. If you’ve been waiting for the sequel, make sure to set a wishlist notification on Steam as you probably want to be there the minute the game launches!

Check out the official announcement from the developers down below:

We have a date! #Spelunky2 is coming to Steam on September 29. Wishlist the game here to get a notification as soon as it releases:https://t.co/c6WKBfDRsh



The walls are shifting once again…! 🍆 pic.twitter.com/MUIo5E01sv — Derek Yu (@mossmouth) September 4, 2020

Spelunky returns in this greatly-expanded sequel to the original roguelike platformer! Meet the next generation of explorers as they find themselves on the Moon, searching for treasure and missing family. Spelunky 2 builds upon the unique, randomized challenges that made the original a classic, offering a huge adventure designed to satisfy players old and new. Explore the game alone, play locally with up to four players, or, for the first time, join up with friends online to unravel its mysteries together (or battle it out in competitive Arena modes).

Spelunky 2 has been in development for quite some time, as we first received the announcement of the sequel back in 2018. However, with a ton of hard work, the developers have finally brought the highly anticipated sequel to the fans. The game is set to arrive to the PS4 on September 15th.

The PC version of Spelunky 2 is confirmed to release on September 29th. Are you excited for the upcoming game? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter