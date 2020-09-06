Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Announce Shenmue Anime Series

Crunchyroll has announced at their Virtual Crunchyroll Expo that the critically acclaimed Japanese video game franchise — Shenmue, will be getting turned into an anime on from Crunchyroll and Adult Swim.

Yes, Shenmue is becoming an anime and it will be based on the SEGA Dreamcast series. The anime will be 13 episodes and it will be directed by Chikara Sakurai (Magimoji Rurumo, One-Punch Man Season 2) and Shenmue creator and game designer Yu Suzuki will act as Executive Producer for the project.

This was the major bulk of information that has been announced for the upcoming Shenmue anime, however, the blog post did mention that further details will be revealed at a later time. This is announcement is pretty cool, and there seems to be a trend happening in the anime industry; a ton of video games are turning into anime series.

We have the critically acclaimed Netflix series Castlevania, there’s also the recently release Dragon’s Dogma, as well as the Devil May Cry anime in production. Now with Shenmue adding into the mix, there will be even more video game animes. It surely is an exciting time for anime/video game fans.

source: Crunchyroll