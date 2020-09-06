Review Roundup: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is Exactly What You Need Right Now

Tony Hawk is not only a legend in the skating community, but he’s also a legend in the gaming community as some of his games are some of the most iconic titles to date. With the recent remaster of Pro Skater 1 and 2, longtime fans can once again be transported to a simpler time.

These remastered titles have been long-awaited by fans and with the wait finally over, gamers can jump back into the game. The newly remastered version of the game brings a new level of graphic fidelity, some new more modes, and plenty more great surprises. Reviewers are not having any real major problems with the game either which is a relief, as it could have been a buggy mess.

Down below are some of the most respectable gaming sites in the industry, check out the highlights for their reviews on the latest remastered title — Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2:

Gameranx:

PlayStation LifeStyle 100

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 not only lives up to the beloved classic games, but it lives up to my memory of the beloved classic games; an important distinction. It walks the fine line of recreating the classics for a modern era, while never feeling either dated or burdened with new and unnecessary changes.

Forbes 95

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is just plain, good old-fashioned arcade fun. I think we could all use a healthy dose of that right now.

IGN 90

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is such a tremendous turnaround from 2015’s disastrously dismal Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 that it’s difficult to believe they share even a shred of DNA. The accessible yet tricky skating is earnest and old-school fun, the wonderful looking levels are lovingly designed odes to the past, and the music is like the hearty embrace of an old childhood buddy. It’s pretty easy to be cynical about how rapidly selling us our favourite games again became a central pillar of Activision’s business strategy, but when it’s this much fun I’m finding it impossible to be sour about it. It turns out going backwards has been the best step forward Activision has taken with the Tony Hawk series in nearly 15 years.

GameSpot 90

Because it nails so much about that original Tony Hawk experience, it’s really hard to be mad at Pro Skater 1 + 2 for any of its downsides. The load times aren’t enough to keep you away from the plethora of satisfying combos, and the lack of level goals for every skater isn’t enough to keep you from jumping back in with a new character. Playing through the newly remade levels is immensely enjoyable, and that on its own is enough to call Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 a success. However, smart additions and an engaging challenge system make it an experience that’s more than just a brief skate through Tony Hawk’s past.

Game Informer 88

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 makes the experience of playing through these games again feel fresh and current. With contemporary visuals, smooth gameplay, and the iconic soundtrack you remember, the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise may once again have a bright future thanks to this terrific blast from the past.

We here at gameranx have a ton of news on the remastered title — Tony Hawk’s Pro SKater 1 and 2. We have recently released trailers, updates, and much more. If you need to catch up on anything Tony Hawk related, make sure to check out our dedicated page right here!

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is now available on all platforms. Are you excited to jump back into the iconic skating franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Metacritic