Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Official Trailer Showcases New Gameplay Mechanics, Missions, and More

EA has announced a brand new experience for one of the most played games — The Sims 4. Yes, judging from the headline you can guess that the Sims is heading to a galaxy far far away!

Star Wars is coming to Sims 4 and players will be thrown into the iconic film franchise like never before. The newly released trailer walks viewers through the new expansion, which seems to be pretty stacked. We have new outfits, missions to complete, and a whole world to explore! In addition, Star Wars fans will like the new world players will be able to explore — Batuu.

Yes, the Disney World attraction location, Batuu is going to be the place you will experience all the Star Wars fun. As I mentioned above, the trailer does a good job showcasing all the new content heading your way. The new expansion is set to release for all platforms on September 8th.

Check out the new Sims 4: Star Wars trailer down below:

Whether you join up with the Resistance, fall in with the scoundrels, or enlist with the First Order, you’ll tip the balance of power. Undertake special missions to unlock rewards and work upward through your faction’s ranks. Progress far enough, and you might actually meet Vi Moradi and Rey, Hondo Ohnaka, or Lt. Agnon and Kylo Ren. Just don’t forget your trusty droid or your customized lightsaber!

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu is set to release on September 8th. Are you excited to travel to a far away galaxy? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube