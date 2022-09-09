Don’t Miss The Big Gaming Events Happening This Week

New announcements are coming up in the next few days.

Despite Gamescom only just being over and done with, there are a lot of new gaming events taking place in the coming days. Whether deliberate or not, it turns out that there are quite a few important showcases coming up over the weekend and into next week. Some of these are from major industry game publishers and developers. So, to make sure you don’t miss out, here’s a selection of the biggest showcase events to tune into.

With a variety of major game franchises set to make some big announcements this weekend, make sure you have these pencilled into your diary!

September 9 – D23 Expo: Disney And Marvel Games Showcase

The first of these gaming events gets underway today over at Disney’s annual fan Expo, D23. The Disney and Marvel games Showcase promises a look at a number of new and upcoming games currently in development. These include Amy Hennig’s new studio’s rumoured Captain America and Black Panther adventure game plus a new look at Marvel’s Midnight Suns and the recently-released Disney Dreamlight Valley. There’ll also be some new content for players of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as interviews with developers, special guests, and some exclusive giveaways.

You can watch the Disney D23 Disney & Marvel Games Showcase live on Friday, September 9 at 1 PM PST/ 4 PM EST/ 9 PM BST/ 10 PM CEST on the Marvel or Disney YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter channels.

September 10 – Ubisoft Forward

One of the most exciting gaming events of the weekend has to be Saturday’s Ubisoft Forward. Gamers will be particularly keen to watch the upcoming Assassin’s Creed segment of the showcase. Ubisoft has already revealed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be the new title of the franchise, but it’s thought the showcase will give gamers their first look at the game in action. Alongside a number of other Assassin’s Creed-related reveals, this is one that’s not to be missed!

The main show kicks off at 12 PM PST/ 3 PM EST/ 8 PM BST/ 9 PM CEST on Ubisoft’s official Twitch channel, YouTube (as above) and on the Ubisoft Forward website.

September 14 – RGG Summit

The recently announced RGG Summit will take place next Wednesday and promises gamers a look at what’s new at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. Fans are most hopeful for a look at the heavily rumoured Yakuza 8, but we’ll have to wait and see to find out for sure.

The live stream will be available on the official SEGA Twitch channel and gets underway globally at 3 AM PST/6 AM EST/11 AM BST/12 PM CEST.

September 14 – [email protected] Showcase

One of the best gaming events for fans of indie titles is the [email protected] Showcase event. Viewers will get a look at some new indie titles that’ll be heading to Xbox Game Pass and a number of notable games such as Metal: Hellsinger and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

This season, it’s taking place on Wednesday and fans can tune in at 9:30 AM PST / 12:30 PM EST / 5:30 PM BST/ 6.30 PM CEST. It’ll be streamed exclusively on Twitch at on the Twitch Gaming or official Xbox Twitch channel.

September 15 – Capcom Showcase – Tokyo Game Show

Capcom will be airing one of two showcases as part of this year’s Tokyo Game Show on September 15. Titled the Capcom Online Program, the stream will feature a confirmed first look at Street Fighter 6 as well as updates on Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and Exoprimal. There’ll also be a detailed look at what’s coming up in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Viewers can tune in on the Capcom YouTube channel and official website at 7 AM PST/10 AM EST/3 PM BST/4 PM CEST.

Gaming Events At Tokyo Game Show

There are plenty of further showcases happening during Tokyo Game Show towards the end of next week, so we’ll be sure to keep an eye on everything coming out of that.

