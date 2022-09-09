Genshin Impact: Tighnari Constellation Guide

Tighnari is the first 5 Star Sumeru character and will be moving to the standard banner soon. Get the Constellations while you can!

As Tighnari’s Genshin Impact premier comes to an end, it’s time to try your luck at the 50/50 one more time. Tighnari is basically a Dendro Ganyu – a strong Main DPS that specializes in Dendro Reactions and Charged Attacks. However, Tighnari can double as a Support unit…if you hit the right Constellation.

If you want Tighnari to be a more versatile character, then getting him to C4 may be a good option for you. If you want to keep Tighnari as your Main DPS and don’t care about his Support option, then C2 unlocks the best benefits.

Though Tighnari will be added to the Standard Wish banner, you have a much better chance of pulling Tighnari while he’s on the Character Banner. However, if you do plan to continue playing in the long term and have been playing for a while, waiting is a viable, cost-effective option.

C1 – Beginnings Determined at the Roots

C1 increases Tighnari’s Charged Attack CRIT Rate by 15%. And that’s it. Admittedly, this boost is helpful considering how much Tighnari’s playstyle relies on his Charged Attacks. But compared to C2, C4, and C6, C1 provides the least helpful benefit.

C2 – Origins Known From the Stem

After using Vijnana-Phala Mine, if there are opponents in the Vijnana-Khanda Field, Tighnari’s Dendro DMG Bonus increases by 20%. If the field’s duration ends or the field no longer has enemies in it, the buff will last up to 6 seconds.

If you’re short on Primogems, this is a good place to stop. The Vijnana-Khanda Field applies Dendro within its AoE, allowing you to easily inflict Dendro reactions on opponents. Due to the Dendro DMG Bonus, Tighnari can make some big, green numbers.

C3 – Fortunes Read Amongst the Branches

Upon activation, Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft gains 3 Talent Levels. The Talent Level max becomes Level 15.

C4 – Withering Glimpsed in the Leaves

When Tighnari uses his Elemental Burst – Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft – he grants all nearby party members 60 Elemental Mastery for 8 seconds. If the Burst triggers any Dendro reaction – Burning, Bloom, Quicken, or Spread – then characters gain another 60 Elemental Mastery. During this stack, the buff’s duration resets.

The Elemental Mastery buff allows you to shift Tighnari around in your party from Main DPS to Support. This can result in a wildly strong team and allows you to use a Hydro, Pyro, or Electro Main DPS if you prefer those characters and/or reactions.

C5 – Comprehension Amidst the Flowers

Upon activation, Vijnana-Phala Mine gains 3 Talent Levels. The Talent Level max becomes Level 15.

C6 – Karma Adjudged From the Leaden Fruit

When activated, Wreath Arrow’s charging time decreases by 0.9 seconds. Wreath Arrow will create an additional Clusterbloom Arrow, which deals 150% of Tighnari’s ATK as DMG. Decreased charging time means more Wreath Arrows on the field.

When paired with Vijnana-Phala Mine, Tighnari’s Charged Attack has no charge time. If you’re really good with bow characters and can aim quickly, this is going to be useful to you. If you take a second to aim, then you may not notice much of a difference in your playstyle.