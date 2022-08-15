Capcom Will Provide Two Showcases At Tokyo Game Show

Capcom has been on an incredible run of releasing games that are critically acclaimed and selling well. The Japanese company has multiple new games in development, and it looks like we’re about to get an update on some of these at the Tokyo Game Show next month. Capcom has revealed that it will be presenting two streams during the event that runs from September 15 to 18 at the Makuhari Messe venue in Chiba City.

The details for both of Capcom’s presentations are slightly different. The first video is called the Capcom Online Program and it will start on September 15 at 10 AM ET. This is a pre-recorded stream that the company claims will include “all the latest Capcom news.”

The second video will take place on September 16 at 11 AM ET. This presentation will be fully focused on Street Fighter 6.

Capcom has not provided any concrete details about what fans can expect to see from the first presentation, but it’s worth noting that games such as Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection and Exoprimal will be available for attendees to play on the show floor at the event. With that in mind, there’s a chance that they could appear during the Capcom Online Program. The developer also has its remake of Resident Evil 4 in the works, as well as its delayed sci-fi game, Pragmata. It’s hard to say whether either of these could make an appearance but we won’t discount the possibility.

Street Fighter 6 has received multiple trailers throughout this summer with the latest being the reveal of Kimberly and Juri during the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) tournament that occurred recently. There’s a chance that this Street Fighter 6 presentation could include a reveal of yet another character that will be on the roster, but it could also be a chance for Capcom to show off some of the new modes that will be included in the game.

Many video game events have been digital only over the last few years as a result of the pandemic. However, organizers are slowly reverting back to physical in-person events, and Tokyo Game Show is among these. This will be the first time that the Tokyo Game Show hosts a physical event in three years, with the exception of influencers and journalists being able to attend some behind-closed-doors demonstrations last year.

The Tokyo Game Show will be streamed online and most of its presentations will be available to watch in both English and Japanese.

In other gaming event news, Gamescom is set to take place on August 24-28 this month. It will be a physical event that is also streamed online. E3 was canceled this summer, but it is planned to return as a physical event next year.

Source