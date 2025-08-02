No Sleep for Kaname Date: What to Enter in the Prologue

With No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES being the third game in the Visual Novel series, players who are picking up this game first time might not want to know the revelations of the previous games, while returning fans will want to see references to those titles. Luckily, just like in NirvanA Initiative, there is a test to see if you have knowledge of the first game. This happens during the game’s prologue and comes in the form of a question of who Date is running from in his dream. This guide will show players what name to enter in the prologue in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES.

What Name to in the Prologue of No Sleep for Kaname Date

This question appears after a short quick-time event during the very start of the game in the Hisei Taigetsu -Act Call- chapter. When Date looks in his reflection, he will need to remember why he was running from a group of suit-wearing thugs. After recalling that he escaped from an abandoned factory, he will need to enter the name of the person who is in charge of the thugs.

The name of the person is Saito Sejima, the villain of the first game. You will need to enter “SAITO” into the menu. Now, the rest of the game won’t be vague when referring to events that happened in the original AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES game.

You now know what name to enter during the prologue of No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES.