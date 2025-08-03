No Sleep for Kaname Date: Distortional Knighthood Somnium Guide

With a new pod appearing in the depths of the subway, Kaname Date must psync one final time in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES to complete the Distortional Knighthood Somnium. Delving into the mysterious occupant, Date and Aiba will need to confront another being within Somnium as they try to stop the duo from finding the truth deep in their subconscious. This guide will show players how to complete the Distortional Knighthood Somnium in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES.

The Distortional Knighthood Somnium starts after completing the Rakugetsu Okuryo -Inter- chapter. This puzzle functions just like the others seen throughout the series, as you will go through the dreams of the subject and complete abstract objectives to open Mental Locks and progress deeper into the dream. This Somnium has 4 Mental Locks. Just like all Somniums, you only have 360 seconds to complete the puzzle. Moving around progresses the timer and each action takes up a specified amount of time. Use TIMIEs to decrease the amount of time that these actions take to get through this mental world. Here is how to complete the Distortional Knighthood Somnium puzzle.

Mental Lock #1: Escape from the Train

You will start this Somnium locked in a traincar with a watch floating in front of you, as well as a number above Aiba’s head. The main gimmick of this Somnium is to interact with items to increase the number above Aiba’s head, which will allow you to interact with story-specific items.

Look to the left of the watch to see a chair with a +8. Interact with it and select the “Hold on to a strap” option to get Aiba’s number to 9.

Continue through the traincar to find an x8 multiplier above a phone. When you interact with the phone, it will start to ring. Don’t answer the phone and select “Wait.” This will increase Aiba’s number to 72.

Walk up to the train door to the left of the phone. This door requires Aiba to have a number of at least 10 to open.

Once you pass through the door, you will complete the first Mental Lock.

Mental Lock #2: Open the Pod

After stepping out of the train, Akemi will appear and increase the Medical Pod’s number to 999. You will need to interact with two new items that appear on the train platform. On the bench is a medical machine with a +911 above it. Interact with the machine and “Place ear” on it to get Aiba’s number to 983.

Walk up to the pillar near the bench, which has a +396 against it. Interact with it and choose the “Embrace” option to get Aiba’s number to 1379.

Go back to the pod to open it.

When the pod is open, you will complete Mental Lock #2.

Mental Lock #3: Look into Akemi’s True Identity

Akemi will once again appear and destroy the pod, turning off the power to the subway. Go to the platform until you find a row of egg decorations with an x(-1) multiplier. Interact with these eggs and select the “Pick one and examine” option. After examining the egg, Aiba’s number will drop to 0.

You now have a number lower than 99, so you can open the gate that leads down to the train tracks. You will see 4 items spawn at the far end of the track,s as well as Akemi appearing to block the other gate with the number 256 above her head. You will need to increase Aiba’s number to break Akemi and progress.

Go up to the Electric Parts and select the “Kabedon” option to get the +640 points. Akemi will go up to the giant cake and take its +512, increasing her number to 768.

Go to the right tunnel to find a Mask. “Thank” the mask to get the +640, bringing Aiba’s points to 1120. Akemi will take the drinks in the other tunnel to get +256, bringing her total to 1024.

Since your number is higher than Akemi’s, interact with her when she is standing in front of the gate to shoulder tackle her through the gate, restoring power to the subway and opening the path forward.

This ends the third Mental Lock.

Mental Lock #4: Unravel Everything

You can find Sakura standing on the platform. Talk to her to get your number to 666.

Go to the stairs near Sakura to find some Goggles floating in the air. “Praise” the Goggles to increase Aiba’s score by +1920, reaching 2586.

Akemi will once again appear, turning off power to the station. Sakura will also appear on the tracks with an impossibly high number. Go to the row of pumpkins. These pumpkins only increase Aiba’s score by 33, so you need to bait Akemi to hit the pumpkins with her hammer and increase the score. Select “You’re not Sakuraaa!” to get Akemi to change the pumpkin’s score to +7777. Interact with the pumpkin again and select the “Strike a pose” option. Aiba’s score will increase to 10363.

Go onto the tracks and walk up to Sakura. While your score still isn’t high enough to help her, interact with her and select any of the “Help” options that appear. While your score can directly help her, she can stop the train. This will save Sakura, but not deal with Akemi.

While Akemi is still on the loose, this will complete Mental Lock #4 and finish the Distortional Knighthood Somnium.

You now know how to complete the Distortional Knighthood Somnium in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES.