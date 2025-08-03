No Sleep for Kaname Date: All Destructive Knowledge AI-Ball Locations

AI-Balls are collectibles found within the Somnium puzzles of No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES. These collectibles will give players currency to buy extra rewards like concept art and side endings from the Bonus menu. Here we will break down where to find these items in the game’s second Somnium, Destructive Knowledge. This guide will show players where to find all of the Destructive Knowledge Somnium AI-Ball locations in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES.

There are 3 AI-Ball collectibles in the Destructive Knowledge. Walk up to them and, while there won’t be a prompt, just press the interact button to collect the item. This will give you AI-Ball currency, which you can use to unlock collectibles in the bonus menu.

AI-Ball #1

This AI-Ball can be found in Mental Lock #2: Use E to Save Aiba. You will find Pewter working on the computer. Look in the chair to the left of Pewter to find the first AI-Ball.

AI-Ball #2

This AI-Ball can be found in Mental Lock #3: Use N to Boss. Go around to the back of her desk to find this AI-Ball next to her monitor.

AI-Ball #3

This AI-Ball can be found in Mental Lock #4: Use J to Stop Pewter from Self-Harming. Go to the Conversion Window that says “Juggernaut.” This AI-Ball is on the bench across from the screen.

You now know where to find all of the Destructive Knowledge Somnium AI-Ball locations in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES.