No Sleep for Kaname Date: Decadent Knell Somnium Guide

The first Somnium puzzle in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES is different from any other seen in the series. For the first time, Date is psyncing without even knowing who the subject is. The Decadent Knell Somnium takes us to a familiar street, but instead of streets and stores to enter, there are instead shows and channels to hop into. Aiba will need to recreate the scripts she comes across if she hopes to get through the multiple Mental Locks of this unknown subject. This guide will show players how to complete the Decadent Knell Somnium in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES.

The Decadent Knell Somnium starts after completing the Gogyu Zengetsu -Intro- chapter. This puzzle functions just like the others seen throughout the series, as you will go through the dreams of the subject and complete abstract objectives to open Mental Locks and progress deeper into the dream. This Somnium has 5 Mental Locks. Just like all Somniums, you only have 360 seconds to complete the puzzle. Moving around progresses the timer and each action takes up a specified amount of time. Use TIMIEs to decrease the amount of time that these actions take to get through this mental world. Here is how to complete the Decadent Knell Somnium puzzle.

Mental Lock #1: Exciting Early Morning Drama Series

The first Mental Lock of this Somnium is within a TV studio and doesn’t have a time limit since it is teaching the basics of these puzzles. The only interactable object here is a floating script. Interact with it and select “Read.” This will lead to a gun appearing on the ground.

Interact with the gun to see a vision of unnamed figures. At the end of this scene, the blue figure will have some holes appear in its body and then run into a static TV.

This will mark the end of the first Mental Lock.

Mental Lock #2: Midday Means Variety Hour!

Walk up to the screen and interact with it to pass through it and enter a distorted version of Kogane Street.

While the street has a few screens that you can interact with, the critical path is found at the end of the street. The blue figure is found sitting in a chair. Interact with the figure, and you will be given a script. After reading it, the screen behind the figure will change. Interact with the screen to pass through it. This will take you to Bloom Park with the Merry-go-round is turned sideways and you will need to play a bullseye game to progress.

To progress, you will need to pick the right item to throw and say the “iconic catchphrase.” Pick up the Paper Airplane and select the “I’M SO SORRYYY!” option to complete the bullseye game.

When you return to Kogane Street, the blue figure will have more holes rip up its body. After running through the screen and opening the path forward, you will complete Mental Lock #2.

Mental Lock #3: The Evening’s For Quiz Battles

Make your way down Kogane Street again until you reach the blue figure again. Talk to the figure and read their script to see if the screen in front of them will change. Interact with the screen to enter the Quiz Obstacle course. You will need to answer 4 different questions and pick the path that correlates to the correct answer.

The first question will ask which item is hotter: a lit match or a lit cigarette. The correct answer is the cigarette, so interact with the Option B path.

The second question will ask which of the shown dice is the correct design: left or right. The correct answer is the second die, so interact with the Option B path.

The third question will ask what you should add to lemonade to turn it into carbonated soda: baking soda or citric acid. The correct answer is baking soda, so interact with the Option A path.

The final question is asking what 1+1 is, but it changes the rules. The obvious answer is 2, but when you try to interact with the rope that leads to the B door, the rope is cut, so you need to take the Option A path to answer 1. This will complete the course.

When you return to Kogane Street, you will complete Mental Lock #3.

Mental Lock #4: Late Night is for Interesting New Products

Go to the end of the street to find the blue figure. Interact with him to gain access to a nearby bar.

Enter the bar to find a few drinks on the counter. Select the “Whiskey” option to remake the commercial seen in the figure’s script.

You will be sent back to the street, and this Mental Lock will be done.

Mental Lock #5: Notice of the New Schedule

Go to the end of the street to find the figure collapsed on the ground. You will need to select the correct statement to tell them. Select “The future is non-existent.”

You will have a vision of Iris being stabbed and you will complete Mental Lock #5. This will end the Decadent Knell Somnium.

