No Sleep for Kaname Date: Destructive Knowledge Somnium Guide

Date will once again need to dive into the strange pod for the second Somnium of No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES, Destructive Knowledge. Revealing the true identity of who is in the pod, players will need to make their way deep into this person’s subconscious to help them combat some of their most dangerous thoughts and deal with the heavy guilt. This guide will show players how to complete the Destructive Knowledge Somnium in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES.

The Destructive Knowledge Somnium starts after completing the Kyoka Suigetsu -Bridge- chapter. This puzzle functions just like the others seen throughout the series, as you will go through the dreams of the subject and complete abstract objectives to open Mental Locks and progress deeper into the dream. This Somnium has 5 Mental Locks. Just like all Somniums, you only have 360 seconds to complete the puzzle. Moving around progresses the timer and each action takes up a specified amount of time. Use TIMIEs to decrease the amount of time that these actions take to get through this mental world. Here is how to complete the Destructive Knowledge Somnium puzzle.

Mental Lock #1: Use R to Prevent the World’s Collapse

You will start this Somnium once again on Kogane Street with a Conversion Window with the word “Recovery” typed into it. After interacting with it, a folder marked with the “R” will appear down the street.

Interact with the folder and a turntable will appear along with 3 strange items. Select the “Needle Paper Cup” to use it as a speaker to hear what is recorded on the record. After listening to the record, another R folder will appear.

Interact with the second R folder and Adorabbit plushie will appear. Interact with the plushie and select the “Hug” option. The rabbit will turn into Aiba and then become another R folder.

Interact with the folder to turn it into a rainbow chair. Use the “Sit and spin” option to get a phone to spawn in front of the chair. The word “Reboot” will be written on the screen.

Go back to the Conversion Window and type Reboot into it. The sky will start to reflect the world.

After a vision within Mama’s bar, the blue figure that you chased during the first Somnium will reveal its true form: former ABIS Psync operator, Pewter. This will mark the end of Mental Lock #1.

Mental Lock #2: Use E to Save Aiba

You will be teleported to the ABIS Psync facility and will watch Pewter’s memory when he almost deleted Aiba in the first Somnium Files game. In this version of events, he does go through with deleting the AI. After watching the memory, 3 PC screens will appear around the room.

Go to the Birthday PC, the screen on the right side of the room showing Boss’s room, and interact with it. 3 folders will appear. Pick the “Escape” folder.

There is a Conversion Window to the right or Pewter. Enter Escape into it to repair Pewter’s memory and save Aiba.

This will end the second Memory Lock.

Mental Lock #3: Use N to Save Boss

Mental Lock #3 will bring you to Boss’s room, and you will watch Pewter relive his betrayal of Boss. 3 more PC screens will appear.

Go to the Camera Feed PC, the screen that is black with a red “Rec” in the top right. 3 folders will appear. Select “Null.”

Enter Null into the Conversion Window to remove the Needle in Pewter’s hand and stop him from betraying Boss.

This will end the third Memory Lock.

Mental Lock #4: Use J to Stop Pewter from Self-Harming

You will teleport to the Rooftop Amusement Park. With these bad memories removed, Pewter will start being overly positive. Fearing he might start to hurt himself, you must force him to face his bad memories.

There are two Joke PCs with blue screens. Joke PC asks you to complete an engineering joke where a wife asks her husband to pick up jam and, if they have juice, get 6. You will need to select Jam6.

There are 2 Conversion Windows. Find the one next to the giant pistol and with Justice typed into it. Type Jam into the window to stop the gun from shooting and get a vision of Pewter’s memories.

Go to Joke PC B. You will need to decide if the engineer being questioned in the joke needs to be sent to Jail or Jupiter based on their coding skills. You need to select Jail.

Go to the Conversion Window that has Juggernaut typed into it next to the drone. Select Jail to contain the drone and get another vision of Pewter’s past.

Once both windows have the correct phrases typed into them, Memory Lock #4 will be complete.

Mental Lock #5: Use U to Save the Deleted Memories

As a final effort to remove his memories, Pewter tries to delete them. Several PC screens will appear around the park, along with a Conversion Window with the word “Update” on it. You will need to find the right word to stop the deletion.

Go to “U” PC C found near the arcade. Interacting with it will turn on the screen, revealing the word “Undo”

Return to the Conversion Window and type Undo into it. Pewter will be forced to confront his mistakes, and you will be given a final phase to get him to face his past. You can pick any of these phrases. No matter which one you pick, Pewter will accept the past and happily reunite with the rest of the cast.

After watching Pewter reunite with his friends, you will complete Mental Lock #5. This will end the Destructive Knowledge Somnium.

You now know how to complete the Destructive Knowledge Somnium in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES as well as other great games in the future.