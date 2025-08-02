No Sleep for Kaname Date: Ancient Civilization Escape Room Guide

The gameplay of the AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES games is usually broken up into exploration sections and Somnium puzzles, but No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES introduces the new Escape Rooms, shifting the puzzle-solving away from Aiba and dreams and to other fan-favorite characters in the real world. The first of these puzzles sees internet idol Iris trapped within an alien UFO and must escape from the “Ancient Civilization.” With the help of Date and Aiba, she will need to figure out the secrets of these creatures and learn how to get out of their strange vessel. This guide will show players how to complete the Ancient Civilization Escape Room in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES.`

The Ancient Civilization Escape Room in No Sleep for Kaname Date starts after completing Hisei Taigetsu -Act Call-, the game’s prologue. These Escape Rooms differ from the Somnium puzzles that are at the core of the series. These rooms don’t rely on dream logic and also don’t have a time limit, making them more akin to 3D versions of the puzzles found in the Zero Escape games. In this first puzzle, you will be playing only as Iris and will need to use her wits as well as the help of Date and Aiba to escape this strange spacecraft.

Activate the Piloting Console with the X Key

After meeting the Reptilian, Akemi, you will gain control of Iris. During the cutscene with Akemi, a crystal, labeled Crystal A, can be seen to the left of a giant monitor with an X on it. A brick in the pillar holding this crystal will move and reveal the X Key. Walk up to the crystal and pick up this Key.

Take the key to the Piloting Console, the monitor with the X, and insert the X Key into the slot below the monitor. Doing this will activate the Piloting Console and restore power to the rest of the room.

Get All 4 Ampules and Fill the Relief

With power restored, you will see a large circular glass relief at the opposite end of the room from the monitor. Walk up to this artwork and interact with it. To the right of it is a machine with 4 holes in it. You will need to find 4 Ampules filled with sand and put all of them in these holes to fill the relief with sand and progress to the next portion of the puzzle. Each Ampule requires you to solve its own puzzle to acquire.

Ampule #1

Go back to the Piloting Console and, when facing the screen, turn around. You will see several large chairs. Go to the chair all the way on the right to find the Bronze Sumerian Idol Top.

Go back to the relief and look at the Blue Pedestal to the left of it. You can pick up the Bronze Sumerian Idol Bottom slotted in the top right of the pedestal. Use the Combine feature in the inventory menu to create the full Bronze Sumerian Idol

With the idol repaired, put the full statue back in the same slot where the bottom half was found. This will open a glass compartment in the pedestal. Inside is where you can find the first Ampule.

Interact with the relief and use the Amuple on one of the holes to insert it. This will pour sand into the relief and a Red Pedestal will rise out of the ground between two chairs close to the Piloting Console.

Ampule #2

Go to the Red Pedestal and pick up the Wooden Stick found on the ground next to it.

Go back to the Blue Pedestal and interact with the idol inserted into the top left of the pedestal. Select the “Insert Wooden Stick” option and you will be able to pull the idol out of its slot. This will create the Hammer-shaped Iron Sumerian Idol.

There are two large stones on both sides of the room. Facing the relief, go to the statue on the left side of the room. Go to the side of the stone facing the relief to find a small green face. Use the hammer to smash this face. This will cause the stone to spin and create a staircase to the top of it.

Go back to the Red Pedestal and you will find a design with blue and green tiles. Go to the top of the stone to find an Anunnaki Monument with 9 tiles to the right of it. Use the hammer to hit the tiles that were green on the pedestal (top left, middle, middle right, top right). Doing this will break the hammer and you will get the Iron Sumerian Idol.

When the right pattern is entered, the statue will be freed, allowing you to take the Crystal Sumerian Idol. Go back to the Red Pedestal and insert the Crystal Sumerian Idol to open the glass compartment to get the Ampule.

Take the Ampule to the relief and pour the sand.

The case that held the Crystal Sumerian Idol will shoot lasers at a nearby crystal and break it.

Ampule #3

Go to the broken Crystal Fragment on the ground. You will find a Crystal Shield on the ground. Combine it with the Crystal Sumerian Idol to release the Crystal Knife from its back.

Go to the Purple Flag next to the broken crystal and use the Crystal Knife to open it. When the flag is opened, a Crystal Symbol Slate will drop to the ground, which you will then pick up. This slate can be used on the Crystals around the room to enter zero gravity.

You will also find the Porcelain Sumerian Idol tied in the flag, which you will also pick up.

Use the Crystal Symbol Slate on Crystal C on the opposite side of the room from the Crystal Fragment. This will turn off the gravity and allow you to float up to the top of the nearby stone.

There is a contraption to the right of the Yellow Pedestal. Put the Crystal Knife in the Striker and then pour the oil in the Porcelain Superina Idol in the Pedestal. This will start a fire and reveal the Ivory Sumerian Idol in the burning remains of the pedestal.

You will then need to place the Bronze Sumerian Idol in the ashes of the pedestal to reveal the Lapis Lazuli Sumerian Idol.

Look at the Yellow Pedestal and place the Ivory Sumerian Statue in the left socket and the Lapis Lazuli Sumerian Idol in the right socket.

This will unlock the third Ampule. Take it to the relief and fill the glass with sand.

Ampule #4

The wall to the right side of the room will open and reveal the Royal Game of Ur. You will need to select a series of dice in a certain order to get your wheel to the end of the course before your opponent. If their wheel stops on a space you’re on, you will be sent back to the beginning.

The order of the dice you need to select is 1, 3, 4, 1, 2, 1, 2, 1.

When you win the game, the last Ampule will be revealed. Use it to fully fill the relief. The lights of the room will turn red and the Piloting Console will change.

Set Coordinates to Earth

Go back to the Piloting Console and the left screen will now be on. Insert the Lapus Lazuli Sumerian Idol into the slot at the bottom of the screen to activate a coordinates screen.

The screen will show a picture of Earth with an icon of two flags that depict half stars underneath it.

These stars can be found on the Purple flag you opened earlier and a Green Flag on the opposite side of the room. These flags also depict the Idols you’ve collected during the puzzle so far.

On the back of each of the statues are numbers. Look at each statue in the order they are depicted on the flags. This includes turning the Porcelain and Ivory Sumerian Idols upside down for the fifth and sixth numbers. This will give you the number 185,419.

Enter this number into the computer, and you will travel back to Earth.

After arriving back to Earth, Akemi will contact Iris again and say that the ship is running out of oxygen. You will have 3 minutes to complete your final escape.

Go to the Moon

During the reentry to Earth, Crystal A fell over and broke, revealing the Moon and Eye Key. You will need this key to open the escape hatch out of the ship, but it also gives you a clue on how to reach the hatch. Look at the back of the key, and it will show you the flags that you used to enter the coordinates for Earth. The left flag will be mirrored, which means you need to enter a new set of coordinates with the first 3 numbers flipped.

Since the first set of coordinates was 185,419, you will need to enter 281,419 since the 5 will be mirrored and become a 2. This will send Iris to the moon, where the gravity is lower.

Escape

Go under the hatch and interact with it. Float up to it and use the Moon and Eye Key on it. This will open the hatch and complete the Ancient Civilization Escape Room!

You now know how to complete the Ancient Civilization Escape Room in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES.