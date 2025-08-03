No Sleep for Kaname Date: Invitation to an Otherworld Escape Room Guide

The third Escape Room in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES is the Invitation to an Otherworld and takes place in a strange planetarium as Iris and Ota meet up with a Yakuza leader and fellow Iris fan, Moma Kumakura, to solve this stargazing mystery. Between multiple floors and a strange elevator, players will need to use all of the information at their disposal to escape this building. This guide will show players how to complete the Invitation to an Otherworld Escape Room in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES.

The Invitation to an Otherworld Escape Room in No Sleep for for Kaname Date starts after completing the Zettan Gettan -Chorus- chapter. These escape rooms differ from the Somnium puzzles that are at the core of the series. These rooms don’t rely on dream logic and also don’t have a time limit, making them more akin to 3D versions of the puzzles found in the Zero Escape games. In this first puzzle, you will play as both Iris, Ota, and Moma. You will need to switch between the three of them to gain information and items to help the other solve the puzzles found throughout multiple floors and a mysterious elevator.

Fix the Night Vision Goggles and Give them to Ota to Use the Elevator

You will start this Escape Room with Iris in a planetarium and Ota trapped in a nearby elevator. Once you get control of Iris, turn to your left and go to the Space Debris Corner. Here, you will find a Small Battery and an Antenna Stick.

All the way on the opposite end of the room from the elevator is the Dog Mascot Statue. You can find Goggles hanging from its paw. Pick them up and add them to your inventory.

Use the Combine feature with the Goggles and Small Battery to create the Night Vision Goggles.

Go back to the elevator and look at the small gap at the bottom of the door. Interact with it and select the prompt “Give goggles to Ota.” This will allow Ota to see in the pitch black elevator.

Switch to Ota and look to the right of the elevator door. You will find the Floor Control Panel. Select the 2nd Floor button. After the elevator moves, you will meet Moma on the other side of the door.

Peel the Tesa Sticker Off the Card and Open the Safe in the Elevator

You will now be able to switch to Moma, who also has a series of puzzles on his floor.

During the cutscene at the start of the Escape Room, Ota ran into the elevator to get a Tesa Card, leading him to be trapped. This card is in your inventory. Interact with the elevator door and slide the card to Moma.

Take control of Moma and look at the elevator door. Turn to your left and you will see a vending machine. Interact with the machine. You will find a scanner in the bottom right which you can use the Tesa card on. This will allow you to buy a cup of Alcohol in a Tesa cup.

Combine the Alcohol with the card to remove the Tesa Sticker and turn the card into the Strange Code Card. You will also get the now-empty Paper Cup.

Return to the elevator door and slide the card back to Ota.

Look at the Floor Panel Control and you will see a slot that you can interact with at the very bottom, below the buttons. Insert the Strange Code Card into the slot. The symbols on the card will reflect off the metal and reveal the number 1380. Look to the left of the elevator door to find a Panel Cabinet with an electric lock on it. Enter the 1380 code into the lock to open the cabinet.

Inside the cabinet is the 6th Floor Button and the first Proverb Card, which will use a proverb as a hint for future steps in this puzzle.

Take the 6F Button to the Floor Control Panel and slot it into the third button from the bottom on the right. Press the button and you will be taken to the 6th Floor. When the door opens, a large circular design with a star in the middle.

Interact with the wall to pick up the Ammo Magazine that is sticking next to the star.

Open the Safe in the Stargaver Observatory and Give Ota the Elevator Button

There are 6 lines surrounding the star in the center of the Floor 6 design. Each line is a different length, with the longest one being labeled 6 and the shortest 1. There is also an arrow going to the left of the star. You need to determine the order of the lines from shortest to longest and convert their standings into a numerical value, starting with the line closest to the middle and proceeding to the furthest one. This means the code is 6-3-4-2-1-5.

With this code figured out, switch back to Iris and look at the elevator. Then, turn to the left to find a Box Cabinet with an electric lock, similar to the panel found in the elevator. Enter 6-3-4-2-1-5 and the cabinet will open.

When the cabinet is opened, you will find the 5th Floor Button and the second Proverb Card. There is also a giant red button on the back wall of the cabinet. Press the button and the stargazing display will turn on, revealing several constellations in the sky.

Go to the Planet Model, the glass case with the ringed planet inside. You will find the Constellation Chart on top of it.

Go to the dead center of the room to find a chair. Sit in it to look at the stars. Compare the Constellations in the sky to the chart. You will find that the X constellation, which should be in the center of the sky, is replaced.

Go to the corner to the right of the Dog Mascot Statue, and you will find Info Plate D. This plate depicts the X constellation. After interacting with it, Iris will remove the plate to find another Proverb Card on the back of it. You will also find another 2nd Floor Button, but instead of taking it with you, you just press it to send Ota back down to Moma’s floor.

When the elevator reaches the 2nd Floor, lightning will strike several items in Moma’s room, while 5 moons with animal designs on each one. The animals on these moons are a snake, a lizard, a panda, a cat, and a chicken.

Shoot the Fake Moon and Use the Portals

Go to the Moon Model in Iris’s room to find 4 moons with animal designs. The animals on these moons are a snake, a panda, a cat, and a chicken.

Switch to Ota and slide the Ammo Magazine to Moma.

There is a pedestal in the center of Moma’s room that has a Toy Gun attached to it. Use the Ammo Magazine to load the Toy Gun to make it shootable.

Based on the information from Proverb Card 3 and the Moon Model, you will need to shoot the right moon. The Moon Model has all the same animals except for the lizard and the card says you need to shoot the faker in the eye, so shoot the eye of the lizard to get rain to fall and put out all the fires.

Go to the now destroyed Dog Mascot Statue in Moma’s room to find the 10th Floor Button among the wreckage.

Go back to the elevator and slide the 10F Button back to Ota. Insert the button in the second slot from the top on the right and press it. You will find a green portal on the 10th Floor.

Switch back to Iris and look to the right of where you find the Info Plate D to find a screen with a red portal. Throw the 5F Button into the portal to “teleport” it to Ota. Insert the 5F Button in the third row from the bottom on the left slot.

After pressing the button and reaching the 5th Floor, the lights will go out and a terrifying doppelganger of Iris will appear in the elevator. The 1st Floor button will also fall from the roof and onto the ground. Insert the button in the bottom left slot and press it.

After pressing the 1st Floor button, the elevator will start to rise, as it revealed that Ota is in an Isekai Elevator, meaning that he is going to be reincarnated in another world. It’s up to Iris and Moma to save him.

Unlock the Rocket

As Moma, go to the same spot you found the red portal in the room with Iris to find the Blue Portal. Throw the Tesa Paper Cup into the portal to “teleport” it to Iris.

Combine the Antenna Stick with the Paper Cup to create the Pierced Paper Cup, which can function like a speaker, similar to the one seen in the Destructive Knowledge Somnium.

Go to the Planet Model where you found the Constellation Chart. There is a hole in the glass that you can insert the needle into. The needle will touch the ring of the planet in the display, which functions like a record. You will hear a voice spell out the word “MUNDUS.”

Go to the corner to the left of the Dog Mascot Statue to find a locked Rocket. Enter MUNDUS into the lock and turn the knob on the left of the word to open the Rocket. Once it’s open, you will find the fourth and final Proverb Card. While Iris is in the Rocket, the door will close behind her.

You will be switched to Moma, who sees 5 rockets will descend from the sky, each one with a different Iris. To stop Ota’s elevator, you will need to shoot all of the fake Iris rockets.

Shoot the Fake Iris

The first set of rockets is really easy to deal with because the Iris inside is very clearly fake. The leftmost rocket has Iris upside down and a different color. The middle rocket has a giant Iris, and the rightmost rocket has a paper-thin Iris. Shoot each rocket with the same gun you used to shoot the moon.

Once all of these rockets are gone, Moma will freak out since the last two rockets are exactly the same. This will start the Third Eye section of the puzzle. You will only have 3 minutes to figure out how to make sure you don’t shoot the real Iris.

Switch to Iris and look out the window on the right. She will see the Lizard moon, which hints at the right rocket being fake. When you shoot this rocket, however, the puzzle won’t end. Look at the lizard moon as Iris again. You will see that there isn’t a hole in the eye like the one in Moma’s room. This means that all the rockets were fake and Iris is in a separate room. Shoot the last rocket. You will then find the Third Eye Path.

The real Iris will descend from the sky and the scary Iris will disappear from the elevator. Ota will then reach the top floor, which will have the Moon and Eye Key, which you will use to escape the puzzle.

After picking up the Key, Ota will be sent back down to the planetarium, reuniting with Iris and Moma.

Escape

Go to the marked door next to Iris and Moma and use the Moon and Eye Key to unlock the door. This will open the door and allow you to escape the planetarium!

You now know how to complete the Invitation to an Otherworld Escape Room in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES as well as other great games in the future.