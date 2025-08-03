No Sleep for Kaname Date: How to Unlock All Endings

While No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES doesn’t have branching paths like the two other games in the series, there are several endings that players can unlock. These range from the story’s true conclusion to several ridiculous comedy endings. Players who want to get all these endings and the achievements that come with each one will need to know how to unlock them. This guide will show players how to unlock all the endings in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES.

There are 10 Endings in No Sleep for Kaname Date, with one true ending and 9 Alternate Endings. You can track the different Alternate Endings by going into the Flowchart section of the menu. You can find where you can unlock these endings by looking for the stars next to the locations that you visit during specific chapters.

True Ending

The True Ending of the game can be acquired by making your way to the end of the game until you reach the Fugetau Gentaku -Shout Chorus- chapter. During this scene, Date and Hina will confront Akemi with Iris stuck in a nearby medical pod. You will be given a single chance to enter the correct number into the pod to open it. You will need to use the Wink Psync on Hina to get a vision of the day she talked to the Sakura AI. Her watch says the date is 07/16 and the time is 13:32. Enter either of these numbers into the pod and you will open it and save Iris.

This will lead you to Kofu Seigetsu -Outro-, the game’s epilogue. Finish this chapter, and after a musical number by Iris, you will complete the game’s true ending.

Ending C: Something’s Lacking…

You will find this ending during the Ancient Civilization Escape Room, but you will first need to get some data in the game’s epilogue. During Kofu Seigetsu -Outro-, you will meet with Mizuki at Lemniscate. She will show you the number of views that the livestream of Iris doing the Escape Room got. This number is different on each playthrough, so you must reach the end of the game to get this number.

Now, go back to the game’s first escape room and make your way through the puzzle until you are tasked with entering Earth’s coordinates. Insert the viewer number to start Ending C.

After Akemi confronts you and several other characters suddenly appear in the UFO, Date will be forced to fight Akemi on top of the flying saucer. Unfortunately, he isn’t ready for this battle and is defeated by the Reptilian. We will come back to this battle later.

Ending U: ABIS Commander, Hitomi Sagan

During the Gogyu Zengetsu -Intro- chapter, you will visit the Sagan Residence and meet with Iris’s mom, Hitomi. After performing a Wink Psync. You will be able to invite her out on a date, ignoring her missing daughter.

While Aiba will try and stop you, keep asking Hitomi until she gets mad at you and storms out of the house. This leads to Ending U.

Ending L: Wanna go to Atami?

Also in the Gogyu Zengetsu -Intro- chapter, go to the Lemniscate Talen Agency. Talk to the Receptionist and ask her about Iris’s whereabouts. This leads to Date bringing up Atami. Talk to the Receptionist again and you will have an option to leave the investigation and go with her to Atami instead.

Just like Ending U, repeat this option multiple times and she will eventually decide to go with you. This unlocks Ending L.

Ending M: TV Addict

Also in the Gogyu Zengetsu -Intro- chapter, go to the Matsushita Diner. Look in the left corner of the room to find a TV. Interact with it and Date will comment on a show Ota mentioned.

Repeatedly interacting with the TV and eventually Date will turn it on, losing hours of time and unlocking Ending M.

Ending I: Psyncer Hours

During the Kyoka Suigetsu -Bridge- chapter, you will have a scene where you are driving in a car with Hina. Look in the Rearview Window. Date will notice a black van tailing them. Keep interacting with the mirror until a cutscene starts.

The van will start to grow grenades at Date and Hina, and while they are able to defeat these reckless drivers, their car is destroyed. This brings their journey to an end with Ending I.

Ending N: Ballsy’s Prophecy

Also in the Kyoka Suigetsu -Bridge- chapter, make your way to Marble Bar. This is where you will meet Mama and learn about her new hobby of fortune telling. She will be cleaning her crystal ball. Interact with the ball several times.

The screen will start to blur, and you will have a vision of Mama. This leads to Ending N.

Ending A: Prankster Psyncer

Also in the Kyoka Suigetsu -Bridge- chapter, head to Bloom Park and look to the right of Hina. There are some fireworks on the ground. Interact with them and use the “Light the fireworks” option. Ignore Aiba’s pleas to stop and keep interacting with these rockets until a cutscene starts.

Through an explosive mishap, Date and Hina destroy Bloom Park, but at least you get Ending A.

Ending T: Don’t Touch the Psync Machine

Also in the Kyoka Suigetsu -Bridge- chapter, go to the Abandoning Factory and go into the Strange Room to find a Psync Machine. Repeatedly interact with the machine multiple times until a cutscene starts.

After pressing some buttons on the machine, it starts to beep and blows up. This is Ending T.

Ending E: 2000 YEARS LATER

Go back to Fugetau Gentaku -Shout Chorus- and put in any code that isn’t the two numbers that lead to the true ending. The rocket will take off into space.

Iris will return to Earth 2,000 years later as the leader of the New World Order. This unlocks Ending E.

Ending X: CUMINATE!!!

Now that you have all of the other Alternate Endings, go back to the Ancient Civilization Escape Room. You will have the choice to skip the puzzle and just after the point that you enter the viewer code. This scene plays out similarly but when Akemi goes to attack Date, he is able to dodge it. You will need to complete a sequence of Quick-Time Events to defeat Akemi once and for all and save Iris as well as the world.

When you beat the Reptilian, Date will walk off into the distance, looking for his next battle. This concludes Ending X, as is all of the game’s endings.

You can now unlock all of the Endings in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES as well as other great games in the future.