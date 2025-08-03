No Sleep for Kaname Date: All Somnium AI-Ball Locations

AI-Balls are collectibles found within the Somnium puzzles of No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES. These collectibles will give players currency to buy extra rewards like concept art and side endings from the Bonus menu. Players who want to get each and every one of these collectibles across all 3 of the game’s Somniums will first need to know where to look. This guide will show players where to find all of the Somnium AI-Ball locations in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES.

There are 9 AI-Ball collectibles to be found in the No Sleep for Kaname Date Somnium puzzles. Walk up to them and, while there won’t be a prompt, just press the interact button to collect the item. This will give you AI-Ball currency, which you can use to unlock collectibles in the bonus menu.

Decadent Knell

Decadent Knell has 3 AI-Balls.

AI-Ball #1

This AI-Ball can be found in Mental Lock #2: Midday Means Variety Hour! After entering the gameshow at Bloom Park, go to the left of the control room and walk up tin the Panda Ride next to the table with the umbrella. You can find this AI-Ball on top of the panda’s head.

AI-Ball #2

This AI-Ball can be found in Mental Lock #3: The Evening’s For Quiz Battles. Make your way to the very end of the quiz obstacle course. Before choosing which rope to climb, go between the ropes and go to the end of the dock to find this AI-Ball.

AI-Ball #3

This AI-Ball can be found in Mental Lock #4: Late Night is for Interesting New Products. During this Mental Lock, you will enter a distorted version of Mama’s Bar. Once in the bar, look to the left to find the AI-Ball on the couch.

Destructive Knowledge

Destructive Knowledge has 3 AI-Balls.

AI-Ball #1

This AI-Ball can be found in Mental Lock #2: Use E to Save Aiba. You will find Pewter working on the computer. Look in the chair to the left of Pewter to find the first AI-Ball.

AI-Ball #2

This AI-Ball can be found in Mental Lock #3: Use N to Boss. Go around to the back of her desk to find this AI-Ball next to her monitor.

AI-Ball #3

This AI-Ball can be found in Mental Lock #4: Use J to Stop Pewter from Self-Harming. Go to the screen that says “Juggernaut.” This AI-Ball is on the bench across from the screen.

Distortional Knighthood

Distortional Knighthood has 3 AI-Balls.

AI-Ball #1

This AI-Ball can be found in Mental Lock #1: Escape from the Train. Go to the far end of the train and look up at the strap to find the AI-Ball hanging from it.

AI-Ball #2

This AI-Ball can be found in Mental Lock #3: Look into Akemi’s True Identity. Go to the end of the tunnel and look behind the floating drinks to find a giant AI-Ball blocking the tunnel.

AI-Ball #3

This AI-Ball can be found in Mental Lock #4: Unravel Everything. Go to the map between the staircases across from Sakura. You will find this AI-Ball in the bottom right corner of the map.

You now know where to find all of the Somnium AI-Ball locations in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES as well as other great games in the future.