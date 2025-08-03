No Sleep for Kaname Date: All Distortional Knighthood AI-Ball Locations

AI-Balls are collectibles found within the Somnium puzzles of No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES. These collectibles will give players currency to buy extra rewards like concept art and side endings from the Bonus menu. Here we will break down where to find these items in the game’s third and final Somnium, Distortional Knighthood. This guide will show players where to find all of the Distortional Knighthood Somnium AI-Ball locations in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES.

There are 3 AI-Ball collectibles in the Distortional Knighthood. Walk up to them and, while there won’t be a prompt, just press the interact button to collect the item. This will give you AI-Ball currency, which you can use to unlock collectibles in the bonus menu.

AI-Ball #1

This AI-Ball can be found in Mental Lock #1: Escape from the Train. Go to the far end of the train and look up at the strap to find the AI-Ball hanging from it.

AI-Ball #2

This AI-Ball can be found in Mental Lock #3: Look into Akemi’s True Identity. Go to the end of the tunnel and look behind the floating drinks to find a giant AI-Ball blocking the tunnel.

AI-Ball #3

This AI-Ball can be found in Mental Lock #4: Unravel Everything. Go to the map between the staircases across from Sakura. You will find this AI-Ball in the bottom right corner of the map.

You now know where to find all of the Distortional Knighthood Somnium AI-Ball locations in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES as well as other great games in the future.