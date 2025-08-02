No Sleep for Kaname Date: All Decadent Knell AI-Ball Locations

AI-Balls are collectibles found within the Somnium puzzles of No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES. These collectibles will give players currency to buy extra rewards like concept art and side endings from the Bonus menu. Here we will break down where to find these items in the game’s first Somnium, Decadent Knell. This guide will show players where to find all of the Decadent Knell Somnium AI-Ball locations in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES.

There are 3 AI-Ball collectibles in the Decadent Knell. Walk up to them and, while there won’t be a prompt, just press the interact button to collect the item. This will give you AI-Ball currency, which you can use to unlock collectibles in the bonus menu.

AI-Ball #1

This AI-Ball can be found in Mental Lock #2: Midday Means Variety Hour! After entering the gameshow at Bloom Park, go to the left of the control room and walk up tin the Panda Ride next to the table with the umbrella. You can find this AI-Ball on top of the panda’s head.

AI-Ball #2

This AI-Ball can be found in Mental Lock #3: The Evening’s For Quiz Battles. Make your way to the very end of the quiz obstacle course. Before choosing which rope to climb, go between the ropes and go to the end of the dock to find this AI-Ball.

AI-Ball #3

This AI-Ball can be found in Mental Lock #4: Late Night is for Interesting New Products. During this Mental Lock, you will enter a distorted version of Mama’s Bar. Once in the bar, look to the left to find the AI-Ball on the couch.

You now know where to find all of the Decadent Knell Somnium AI-Ball locations in No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES as well as other great games in the future.