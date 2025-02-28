Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Event Pass Rewards

The Black Ops 6 and Warzone Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) crossover is in full swing. Fans can play as Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael by purchasing their skins via the in-game store. If you don’t want to splash the cash on TMNT cosmetics, all players can participate in the TMNT event that features a range of rewards. Who’s ever said no to free Operator skins?

Similar to the Squid Game 2 event pass, there is a Free Track of rewards and a Premium Track that is locked behind a 1,100 Call of Duty Points price tag. In order to earn rewards, you must rack up XP in your favorite multiplayer, battle royale, and Zombies modes. If you decide to splash out on the Premium Track, rewards on both tracks are unlocked simultaneously, so you don’t have to work through them separately.

How to unlock TMNT event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Here are all the items that make up the Free Track:

Foot Clan Operator Skin – Instant Unlock

Clan Ties Spray – 20,000 XP

Ninja Clan Emblem – 50,000 XP

Skateboard Melee Weapon – 70,000 XP

Pepperoni Power Sticker – 100,000 XP

Together Loading Screen – 140,000 XP

Belt Fed Magazine Light Machine Gun Attachment – 180,000 XP

Undead Foot Clan Operator Skin – 240,000 XP

Thinker Weapon Charm – 300,000 XP

D1.3 Sector Saw Blade Weapon – 370,000 XP

The Premium Track contains the following:

Sensei’s Support Finishing Move – Instant Unlock

Splinter’s Cane Bo Staff Blueprint – 20,000 XP

Infestation KSV Blueprint – 50,000 XP

Sewer Surfer Skateboard Blueprint – 70,000 XP

Family Calling Card – 100,000 XP

The Master Emblem – 140,000 XP

Robotic Ninja Model L Blueprint – 180,000 XP

Sliced D1.3 Sector Saw Blade Blueprint – 240,000 XP

Brainiac Weapon Screen – 300,000 XP

Splinter Operator – 370,000 XP

The Black Ops 6 and Warzone TMNT event will end on March 13, 2025. If you aren’t able to complete the event pass, the Skateboard and D1.3 Sector Saw Blade weapons will be available to unlock via an armory unlock challenge. However, the other rewards will be gone forever.