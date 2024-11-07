Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Best Accessories & Where To Find Them

Accessorize Zelda with the best possible charms and trinkets in Echoes of Wisdom.

Accessories are some of the most useful items in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom — if you want to take more damage, get more rupees or even jump higher, you’ll want to track down the best accessories in the game. Here we’ll cover our favorite trinkets that give Zelda the little boost she needs to make adventuring even more fun in Hyrule. Here are the best accessories and how to find them.

Best Zelda Upgrade Accessories

Frog Ring: Improves Zelda’s jump — allows her to jump a full block’s height. Easily one of the best accessories in the game.

To get the Frog Ring, complete the first three dungeons and progress to the Hyrule Castle dungeon. You’ll find this accessory in the same room at the Big Key for the boss door. It’s in a small chest. Even if you miss this chest, you can return to the dungeon to collect it.

Curious Charm: Causes Zelda to take less damage from enemies. This is one of the best accessories in the game but requires completing two optional dungeons.

Go to the Eastern Ruins mini-dungeon and complete the side-quest ‘ Let’s Play A Game ‘ — you’ll find this area east of Hyrule Castle Town. Completing this quest gets you the Ancient Charm .

mini-dungeon and complete the side-quest ‘ ‘ — you’ll find this area east of Hyrule Castle Town. Completing this quest gets you the . Next, progress the story until you gain access to the Faron Wetlands area of the map. Complete the giant rift quest in this region, then you’ll gain access to the ‘Cotton-Candy‘ side-quest in this area. Go to the Hidden Ruins and complete them to earn the improved Curious Charm.

Final Mastery: The final version of the ‘Mastery’ scrolls rewarded by completing challenges in the Slumber Dojo. This lowers Swordfighter Mode drain the most. There are three tiers of this accessory you’ll earn as you complete Slumber Dojo challenges.

Complete all 14 challenges in Slumber Dojo — the challenges are located in Kakariko Village to the west of Hyrule Castle. Check the west side of the village to unlock the dojo and begin taking on challenges.

Best Collection Accessories

Heart Pin: Increases the number of hearts dropped by enemies. Very, very useful in the early parts of the game. More hearts dropping means Zelda will stay healthy longer.

Found in Suthorn Ruins dungeon — the first dungeon of the game. Find it on 2F of the dungeon — there’s a side-scrolling room with this chest on the right side. Use beds and the Strandtula to cross the gap and get this chest.

Gold Brooch: Increases the number of rupees that drop from enemies in the environment. Very useful for stocking up on currency.

After completing Hyrule Castle dungeon, return to the Jabul Waters region in the northeast. Go to Zora Cove and start the quest ‘Secret Chief Talks‘ — complete the quest to earn the Gold Brooch.

Survey Binoculars: Increases the drop rate of Smoothie ingredients and monster stones to maximum. This is required if you want to make as many Smoothies as possible.