Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – How To Increase Accessory Capacity

You can earn more slots to equip more accessories in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Accessories are items you can earn by completing side-quests, opening treasure chests or purchasing from shops all over Hyrule — and some of them give game-changing enhancements to Zelda. Getting as many accessories as you can makes your adventure so much easier to manage, and finding the accessory upgrade shop requires a little exploration.

Learn all about the Great Fairy Shrine in the full guide below. Here’s where to find it, how much it costs to get more accessory slots, and where to get some very useful early accessories.

How To Increase Accessory Capacity

Travel east from Hyrule Castle to find Lake Hylia. This serene lake is where you’ll find an important NPC. From the road, find the island in the middle of the lake. There’s a cave entrance marked with images of butterfly fairies and a warp point.

This is the Great Fairy’s Cave. Talk to her and she’ll upgrade Zelda’s total accessory capacity — normally, Zelda can only equip one accessory. By talking to the Great Fairy, you can equip two or more.

Great Fairy Location : The Great Fairy is located in Lake Hylia, east of Hyrule Castle. Enter the island cave to find her. She’ll increase the maximum number of accessories Zelda can equip at the same time in exchange for rupees. First Upgrade : 100 Rupees Second Upgrade : 300 Rupees Third Upgrade : 500 Rupees

The Great Fairy Shrine is also where you’ll find two Fairy spawns. This is one of the best locations to easy warp and collect new fairies for your bottles.

Best Early Accessories

Some of the best accessories can be earned very early in the adventure. By opening chests or completing side-quests, you can earn these accessories for free. These are the accessories you don’t want to miss.

Heart Pin: Causes hearts to appear more often. Found in a chest in the Suthorn Ruins dungeon. Reach the chest in the side-scrolling room after the Imposter Link miniboss.

Ancient Charm: Take less damage from enemy attacks when equipped. Complete the Eastern Temple located in the ruins to the east of Hyrule Castle. Talk to the NPC Sago and complete his quest ‘Let’s Play A Game‘ by defeating the boss at the end of the mini-dungeon to earn this useful accessory.

Learn more about the Eastern Temple dungeon with our full guide here. There are more accessories to earn or purchase in Hyrule, so search carefully to complete your collection.