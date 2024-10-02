Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – How To Break Cracked Walls

Cracked walls are the bane of our existence in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom — and every other Zelda game. These cracked, obvious bomb spots are always visible before the player can actually get a bag full of bombs. And unlike other games in the series, Princess Zelda can’t actually get bombs in her game. There are no bomb bags and no Zonai devices you can use to blast open cracks. You’ll need to find a very specific echo to get through these barriers, and we know where to find it. Check out the full guide below to learn how to bomb open cracked walls.

More Echoes of Wisdom guides:

Suthorn Ruins Dungeon Guide | Imposter Link Boss | Seismic Talus Boss | Hyrule Castle Dungeon Escape | Defeating Suthorn Beach Monsters | Fairy Bottle Location | Bind Tips & Tricks | Horse Mount Guide | Suthorn Prairie Side-Quests

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

How To Break Cracked Walls

Cracked walls are common barriers in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom — in previous Zelda games, Link would need to purchase bombs to blast through cracked walls to access secret areas. Zelda doesn’t have a bomb bag, but she can still blast open weak walls with the right echo.

How To Break Cracked Walls: Summon a Bombfish Echo. This echo will automatically begin to explode when out-of-water. A red light will appear and count down to the explosion. Place the Bombfish near the cracked wall and when it explodes, the door will be opened.

The Bombfish explosion will deal huge damage to Zelda if you’re caught in the blast, so move back before they explode. Bombfish will not automatically explode underwater. You’ll need to trigger them manually.

How To Set Off Bombfish Underwater: Because Bombfish don’t automatically explode underwater, you’ll need to set them off manually. After summoning a Bombfish, grab it with Bind and push it into the cracked wall or block. It should begin glowing red after nudging it.

If you haven’t found Bombfish yet, here’s one of the earliest locations you can find them.

How To Find The Bombfish Echo

The Bombfish Echo is located north of Seesyde Village in the Jabul Waters area of the map. The Jabul waters are northeast of Hyrule Castle.

Bombfish Location: Enter the cave northwest from the Jabul Waters Great Rift entrance. If you’ve clear the Great Rift, the cave is located directly south of the Zora River name icon on the map — it is literally right below the words.

Entering the cave, you’ll see a warning about the Bombfish. To safely learn the echo, summon a Tangler echo and drop it in the water. This monster is found all over the Jabul Waters area and they look like unhappy fish. Drop a fish monster in the water and it’ll attack the Bombfish, setting off its explosive.

Once defeated, you can collect the Bombfish. The rest of the short cave dungeon shows Zelda how to use Bombfish and fight them. Bombfish cost 4 Tri bips to summon.

Cave Chest : After defeating the arena of Bombfish, there’s a tricky treasure chest at the end of the cave. To get it, jump in the water and swim down. Summon a Bombfish so its above Zelda, then Bind it. Swim out of the water and your Bound Bombfish will now be above Zelda’s head. Stand over the wooden beam holding the treasure chest — the Bombfish blast will break it and drop the chest down.

: After defeating the arena of Bombfish, there’s a tricky treasure chest at the end of the cave. To get it, jump in the water and swim down. Summon a Bombfish so its above Zelda, then Bind it. Swim out of the water and your Bound Bombfish will now be above Zelda’s head. Stand over the wooden beam holding the treasure chest — the Bombfish blast will break it and drop the chest down. The chest contains a Gold Egg.

There are so many cracked walls all over Hyrule, but one of the most prominent in the nearby area is right next to Seesyde Village. Next to the Seesyde Village Warp, you’ll find a cracked wall. Blast it open to collect x20 rupees. There are so many more places to bomb open walls, so get blasting!