Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – How To Beat Seismic Talus | Suthorn Ruins Boss

The big boss of the Suthorn Ruins — the first dungeon in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom — forces you to think outside the action-adventure box. Zelda only briefly has access to a sword for direct fighting. Mostly, you’ll need to use the powers of echoes to repel this gigantic opponent. Instead of fighting him head-on, use your summoned allies to plink away at the giant stone construct and cutting him down to size, then use your sword meter wisely to take him out. Here’s what you need to do.

BOSS: Seismic Talus

The Seismic Talus is a giant floating rock monster with two big hands and an exposed purple core at the bottom. There are multiple ways to defeat him, but here’s what we did.

Summon three Keese to harass the Seismic Talus. Despite its many attacks, it has a hard time hitting and defeating Keese. Even if it does, you can summon more.

to harass the Seismic Talus. Despite its many attacks, it has a hard time hitting and defeating Keese. Even if it does, you can summon more. Dodge the Talus’s attacks — each time it launches a fist, it will leave behind energy for Zelda’s Swordfighter Mode. Collect it until you’re full, but don’t use it yet.

When the Keese (or other monsters you spawn) deal enough damage, the Talus will roll into a single purple core. Transform into Swordfighter Mode and attack it while it’s down!

Phase 2: After dealing enough damage, the core will appear in a new location. The core is now on its right shoulder. Keese are ideal here — they fly, so they can reach the shoulder and attack. Target the shoulder and the Keese will move faster to attack.

Target the boss, strafe around it and stay away while summoning Keese. When the core appears, transform into Swordfighter Mode and attack. Keep it up and you’ll reach the third form.

Phase 3: The third form the core appears on the boss’s head. Again, the Keese are useful here. Keep summoning them — they’re much more likely to be destroyed in this phase. Keep it up, target the boss after it slams its hands down and leaves the head exposed, and eventually the core will pop out. Transform into Swordfighter one last time to defeat it.

Finding Healing: If Zelda needs hearts, break the jars around the arena. Otherwise, don’t get too close and let your monsters (almost) all the fighting for you. With a little patience, the Talus will go down and you’ll win the battle.

Freeing all the gold spirits will allow Tri to repair the rift blocking Zelda’s path in Hyrule. Once the boss is defeated, you’ll restore Suthorn Forest and the Ruins. Now we can progress our quest!

Reward: You’ll get a full Heart Container for defeating the boss and completing the Suthorn Ruins dungeon.

Tri will increase to Level 2. You’ll be able to summon +1 more echoes.