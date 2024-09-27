Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – How To Get A Fairy Bottle

One of the most useful items in any Legend of Zelda game is the Fairy Bottle — and you can grab one very early in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Near Suthorn Village, there’s an optional cave you won’t want to miss, but if you’re totally new to Zelda games, the puzzles here might make no sense. If you want to stay alive longer and get an instant upgrade, here’s where to get a Fairy Bottle and where to find a Fairy.

Suthorn Village Cave Guide

East of Suthorn Village, the first village Zelda will visit in Hyrule, you’ll find an unmarked cave. Go inside and you’ll encounter a tough new enemy that’s burning. This burning enemy can’t be harmed by any of the starting enemies Zelda has collected so far. To defeat it, summon a Rock echo and throw it at the burning creature. To make this easier, hold [ZL] to target when throwing.

After defeating the monster, collect the Ignizol echo and enter the door to the north. The next room is full of tall grass and hopping Zol enemies. Summon Ignizol and it will quickly start a fire. Burning grass or shrubs will spread fire, destroying plants and defeating enemies.

NOTE: If Zelda is set on fire, press [R] to spin until the fire goes out. You will continue to take damage over time until the fire is put out.

Locked Door Solution: Once the room is clear, go up to the locked door. There is one fire burning to the left of the door. To unlock the door, summon the Ignizol echo near the unlit brazier to the right. Once it is burning, the door will open.

Go through the door and open the chest to gain a Fairy Bottle. These are used to collect Fairies — you can only carry one Fairy at a time. Fairies will heal Zelda when she takes fatal damage. Instead of losing and forcing you to restart, you’ll recover hearts.

Fairies can only be caught while holding an empty Fairy Bottle — and you can only carry one-at-a-time per bottle. These bottles are useless without a fairy, so let’s go find one for Zelda. There’s one nearby.

How To Get A Fairy

An easy fairy is located directly north of the cave with the Fairy Bottle. There’s a small pond to the north with a fairy floating above the water. You can’t miss it if you’re following the path north to the Suthorn Ruins. Place bed echoes of any other echoes that will float to reach the fairy. Touching it is enough — it’ll jump into the bottle and help you when you need it.

Fairies are rare rewards and absolutely worth collecting whenever you spot one. While fairies are valuable, it’s the Fairy Bottles that you’ll need the most. Carrying a fairy into a dungeon is basically required — if you don’t want Zelda to lose all her hearts, you’ll want to carry a fairy with you. Think of it as an extra life that automatically gets used when you lose. Don’t reload from a previous save. Play it safe and carry a fairy.