Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – How To Complete All Suthorn Side-Quests

There are three side-quests to complete in the Suthorn Region of Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. After finishing the first dungeon, you’ll gain access to Suthorn Prairie — and you can complete another side-quest in Suthorn Village. All of these quests are short and sweet, giving you rupees or Might Crystals. Learn where to find them and how to complete them all in the full guide below.

The Blocked Road | Side-Quest Guide

North of Suthorn Village, you’ll enter a field called Suthorn Prairie. In the northwest you’ll find an NPC standing near a pile of debris. There are crates and rocks blocking the path. He can’t get past them.

Talk to this NPC to begin ‘The Blocked Road‘ side-quest. The path leads to the Ranch, but Zelda won’t be able to access it until clearing away all this debris. Don’t worry, we have everything we need to complete the quest. There are multiple ways to complete this quest, but there’s one very simple solution to get through.

Press [X] to bind any of the items in the path. Once bound, move backward to move the crates or boulders out of the way. Press [X] again to drop the stuff.

to bind any of the items in the path. Once bound, move backward to move the crates or boulders out of the way. Press [X] again to drop the stuff. As long as one section of the wall is cleared away, you’ll be able to get through. You don’t need to remove all three sections of debris.

REWARD: Talk to the NPC again to earn x20 rupees. This unblocks the road leading northwest to Hyrule Ranch. The ranch is located west of Hyrule Castle. If you’re going west, you can’t miss it from the castle.

Up A Wall | Side-Quest Guide

In the Southern Prairie, check the northeast corner to find an NPC trapped on a ruin. Moblins have him cornered. Approaching the area, the civilian will ask for your help to clear the field of monsters and save him.

Defeat the two Moblins in the area below. These enemies are easy to deal with if you use one of the nearby Crawltula echoes — they bounce away and use throwing spears, so capture a Moblin with Bind then hold them in place while your summoned echoes do the work. Defeat both and the old man will automatically talk to you.

REWARD: Complete the quest to earn x20 rupees. The same NPC will appear in Suthorn Village. Speaking of.

Finding the Flying Plant | Side-Quest Guide

Return to Suthorn Village and check the house on the west side of town. There’s a grey-haired villager with a “!” above his head. Talk to him to begin the quest. He wants to see a giant flying plant. So let’s find one.

Solution : Go to the Suthorn Ruins dungeon entrance warp. From this warp, go south and drop down the ledge with the water nearby.

: Go to the dungeon entrance warp. From this warp, go south and drop down the ledge with the water nearby. Enter the cave past the Moblin. There are two brazier items flanking the door — basically burning fire torches. Learn them if you haven’t already.

Inside the cave you’ll encounter the Peahat enemy. This is the giant flying plant. It spins around wildly and attacks with sharp leaves.

To easily defeat the Peahat, target it with [ZL] then use Bind [X] to catch it. While it’s stuck, summon your own echos to attack it. The Crawltula is very effective, but any monsters will do.

Warp back to Suthorn Village and approach the NPC. Summon a Peahat echo in front of him to get a surprised reaction out of him — he’ll please his wife and give you a reward.

REWARD: Complete the quest to earn x1 Might Crystal. This can be used at Lueburry’s House to upgrade Zelda’s magic abilities.

And that’s all the Suthorn Region side-quests Zelda can find after completing the first dungeon. All these little quests offer big rewards, so don’t miss out! It’s always worth exploring each section of the map as much as possible to get the most upgrades for Zelda.