Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Suthorn Ruins Dungeon Guide

The first major dungeon in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom prepares our heroine for a tough journey ahead. There are multiple bosses and lots (and lots) of puzzles to solve. Unlike other games in the series, you’ll be solving puzzled for almost every step of your trek through the dungeon. Here’s how to get started, how to find the dungeon entrance, and how to complete every step.

The only thing you won’t find here are the boss strategies. We’ll cover bosses in separate guides. Zelda will be learning so many tricks, and even with our full guide — there are plenty of alternative methods you can use to solve these puzzles. Remember that. Even if we solved a puzzle one way, there might be many more ways to complete these dungeons we didn’t even think of. Be creative and learn everything you can, because Suthorn Ruins is going to get the gears in your head turning.

More Echoes of Wisdom guides:

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Hyrule Castle Dungeon Escape | Defeating Suthorn Beach Monsters | Fairy Bottle Location

How To Enter The Suthorn Forest Rift

After escaping Hyrule Castle, your first quest will take you to Suthorn Village. To the northeast, there’s a large rift blocking your path. Follow the path toward Suthorn Ruins — you’ll pass through a Spear Moblin camp — to reach the Mysterious Rift entrance. Tri will appear and open the rift for Zelda.

Stilled Suthorn Forest Rift

Follow the path of floating islands up. You’ll reach your first rift enemy. It flies toward Zelda and spawns copies of creatures. Summon your own — the Spear Moblin will work well. You’ll find the Spear Moblin echo on the way to this rift.

Summon Bed echoes to cross the floating trees and reach the first petrified person. There’s a cave door ahead. Go inside — there are flying Keese here. Defeat them with your own Keese, then press the button on the right side of the room. Stepping on the button once is enough to unlock the door.

Through the unlocked cave door, you’ll enter a combat room with Zol enemies. Summon a Spear Moblin or any monster you wish and start throwing the wooden crates to defeat all the slimes. When the room is clear the exit gate will open.

Continue up in the Stilled Suthorn Forest to a large grassy island. Defeat the enemies and you’ll have two choices — go left or right. To the right, you can create stairs up to a rupee. Left is the main path. Going left, you’ll encounter the second petrified person. Continue up to reach the Suthorn Ruins dungeon.

Suthorn Ruins | Getting The Map

Activate the Waypoint in the first room. This is the first major dungeon of the game. Using Waypoints you can leave and return whenever you want — so don’t feel like you need to complete the entire dungeon.

In the second room, interact with the giant boulder to learn the Bind ability. Press [X] to launch Tri forward and bind to an object or enemy. This allows Zelda to move it in any direction. Move the bound giant boulder down over the pit and press [ZR] to release it. Now Zelda can reach the circle button. Step on it to unlock the door leading forward. In the third room, bind the giant boulder and move it left to find a secret passage leading down. Enter the passage to access a side-scrolling area.

In the side-scrolling room, climb on the spider-web and defeat the first spider you can. The easiest to defeat is further right. It’s close to the ground. You need to hit it quickly multiple times — you need to cut the string, then attack it while the bottom is exposed.

Learn the Strandtula echo and you’ll be able to create your own spiderwebs.

Dungeon Map Location : In the Strandtula side-scrolling room where they first appear in the dungeon, summon a Strandula echo on the spot beneath the treasure chest in the middle of the chamber. Place the spider so its web shoots straight up through the hole in the floor.

: In the Strandtula side-scrolling room where they first appear in the dungeon, summon a Strandula echo on the spot beneath the treasure chest in the middle of the chamber. Place the spider so its web shoots straight up through the hole in the floor. Climb up through the hole — place a table so you can jump over the strandtula — to get the Dungeon Map.

Use a Strandtula echo to exit the side-scrolling room on the right side. Exiting, you’ll reach a simple room — use bed echoes to create a ladder to the next door.

Suthorn Ruins | Fighting Darknut

In the next tall hallway, look on the south end for an Ignizol. This burning slime is needed. Defeat it and collect the Ignizol echo if you haven’t found it already.

North of the Ignizol, you’ll find a lift that takes Zelda upward. Ahead, you’ll encounter a tough enemy called a Darknut. This dark knight is immune to many attacks. To defeat him, summon an Ignizol — it will burn through their armor. Defeat it and gain the Darknut echo.

Suthorn Ruins | Puzzle Rooms

After the Darknut, jump up to the stairs on the left. At the top, go through the door and climb down the ladder inside. This leads to another side-scrolling room.

Solving The Side-Scrolling Room Puzzle: To complete this room, you’ll need Ignizol. Summon an Ignizol echo and throw it at the unlit brazier in the bottom-left, then climb the ladder on the right and throw another Ignizol at the pile of stacked wooden crates. This will cause the crates to burn — the fire will eventually spread and light the second unlit brazier.

When all the braziers are lit, the exit door will unlock.

Climb out of the side-scrolling room to reach another waypoint. Activate it and you’ll find a locked door in the room. There are four Darknut statues and one metal shield.

Darknut Statue Locked Door: To solve the puzzle, use Bind on the bronze shield to the right of the locked door. Once you grab the shield, back away as far as Zelda can. The statue will start to shake — eventually the shield will break off, unlocking the door.

Though the puzzle door, go left to find a rupee chest behind a large pile of rubble. Use Bed echoes to create stairs up to the top of the ruins and to the chest itself. The chest contains x50 rupees. Continue north in the room. You’ll encounter Keese and Darknuts, but you don’t need to fight them. Run up the stairs to the north to encounter a familiar face.

Boss: Imposter Link

A fake Link is waiting at the top of the stairs. He has his sword and shield and pursues Zelda relentlessly — he has two forms and becomes more powerful after you deal enough damage to him.

Suthorn Ruins | The Small Key

Leaving the side-scrolling room, you’ll reach the last large section of the dungeon. There are multiple rooms here — a locked door in the north and another locked door to the east. Activate the waypoint near the boss door when you’re ready.

Deku Baba Room: Go through the west door (left) to encounter a new enemy type. The Deku Baba is a plant with a mouth — destroy it to collect its echo. You need to destroy all three to leave this room. Summon Keese to easily get rid of the plant in the upper-right, and collect energy to transform into Swordfighter Mode to cut through the black gunk on the left. Once all three are defeated, the left door will open.

Optional Treasure Room : In the Treasure Puzzle Room on the left of the Deku Baba room, you’ll need to reach the high button on the top-right behind a large wall of spears.

: In the Treasure Puzzle Room on the left of the Deku Baba room, you’ll need to reach the high button on the top-right behind a large wall of spears. To solve the puzzle, use Bind on the green statue and back up while still binding. Walk up the ramp to raise up the statue with Zelda — placing it on the high ledge. Once the statue is on the upper ledge, you can walk right to reach the button.

The treasure contains x50 rupees.

Getting The Small Key: Return to the Baba Deku door and go through the upper (north) door. This is another puzzle room. The enemy is behind a gate. To defeat it, either press into the wall and summon Keese or bind and pull until you rip the Deku apart.

Once the plant is defeat, a chest will appear. The chest has a small key.

Suthorn Ruins | The Big Key

Go back to the waypoint room at the center of this area and use the small key on the locked door to the right (east).

Darknut Statue Gate Puzzle: In this puzzle room, there are four green Darknut statues. One is out-of-place in the back-right corner behind the raised gate. Use bind on the back-right statue, then back up to lengthen the range of your bind. Once the bind range is long enough, walk back toward the gate and place the statue on the button.

Enter the ladder to access the last side-scrolling room of the dungeon.

Platform Side-Scrolling Room: In the final side-scrolling room, you’ll find moving platforms that light up depending on what direction they go. Ride the first platform, then enter the larger room to the right. The larger room presents a new challenge. Tri will explain the ability to follow a target while binding. Here’s how it works. Press [X] to bind to the platform above Zelda — then hold [R] to glue Zelda to its movement. Basically, the platform will carry Zelda over the gap while you’re in Follow Mode.

Climb up and Zelda will encounter a gap. Press [ZL] to target the platform above then launch a Bind. You don’t have to be perfectly beneath a platform to follow it. After climbing to and riding the second platform, Zelda can leave with the ladders. There’s an optional treasure chest to the right.

Optional Treasure Chest: To reach it, stand on the right ledge and target the platform. Bind diagonally and ride the platform to the chest. It contains x20 rupees.

Exit the side-scrolling area, and you’ll reach the Big Key Chest. There’s a tricky puzzle — Zelda needs to move the Darknut statue to a raised button to lower the gate. But there’s nothing to help her.

Big Key Chest Puzzle: To solve the puzzle, place two bed echoes behind the gate to create steps for the statue. Or you can back up to lengthen the bind range, push it toward the raised ramp where the chest is located, then move it toward the button and jump to reach it. The statue will follow Zelda’s jump.

Either way, place the statue on the button to access the large chest. Open it to get the big key. We’re almost done with this dungeon! Return to the waypoint room and unlock the big door. This leads to the boss of the dungeon. Be prepared to use all the skills you’ve learned so far.

BOSS: Seismic Talus

The Seismic Talus is a giant floating rock monster with two big hands and an exposed purple core at the bottom. There are multiple ways to defeat him.

To learn more about this boss, check out our full boss guide here.

Freeing all the gold spirits will allow Tri to repair the rift blocking Zelda’s path in Hyrule. Once the boss is defeated, you’ll restore Suthorn Forest and the Ruins. Now we can progress our quest!

Reward : You’ll get a full Heart Container for defeating the boss and completing the Suthorn Ruins dungeon.

: You’ll get a full Heart Container for defeating the boss and completing the Suthorn Ruins dungeon. Tri will increase to Level 2. You’ll be able to summon +1 more echoes.

After leaving the dungeon, Minister Lefte will lead Zelda to Lueburry’s House in Suthorn Forest. During this conversation, you’ll learn that there are more big rifts in Hyrule — Tri will point out two more rift locations. One is in the northeast and one is in the southwest. Lueburry can also upgrade your Swordfighter Mode ability. You can upgrade Energy (Meter Time) and Sword (Attack Power) at the machine in Lueburry’s House. It costs Mystery Crystals — you’ll earn these by closing rifts and should have x5 already.



