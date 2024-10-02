Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – How To Unlock A Horse Mount

Earn a permanent Horse you can ride all over Hyrule in Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom — all you need to do is complete an early side-quest. This can be done as soon as you finish the first dungeon and have access to Suthorn Prairie to the north of the village. To unlock the Horse Mount, you’ll need to complete the ‘Runaway Horse‘ side-quest at Hyrule Ranch. This can be done after finishing the first dungeon. You don’t need to follow the main story objective marker — you can travel directly to Hyrule Ranch and ignore the main story.

Runaway Horse | Side-Quest

Quest Start: At Hyrule Ranch, talk to the man to the left of the stable to learn about a missing horse.

To reach Hyrule Ranch, check the northeast of Suthorn Prairie and complete the side-quest ‘The Blocked Road‘ — once the road is not blocked, follow the road west to find the ranch. To complete the quest, use Bind [Press X] to move the debris and walk north through the barrier path.

At Hyrule Ranch, the owner NPC will have a “!” over his head. The other NPCs in the area will also tell you to talk to him. He’s an older man with a grey beard. Talk to him and he’ll tell you to find his lost horse. The lost horse is a white steed and the only clue you’ll get is that the horse likes to graze to the north of the ranch.

Where To Find The Horse: Travel west of Hyrule Ranch. To the west (and south of Kakariko Village) there’s a sunken pond with a mound of dirt in the center. The horse is stuck there.

How To Free The Horse: Jump into the sunken area and use Beds and Table echoes to create a simple set of stairs out of the hole. Interact with the horse to start riding. There is no jump command when riding a horse, but your horse will automatically leap up small ledges. If Zelda can jump and reach the ledge normally, the horse will be able to automatically jump the slope.

Ride the horse back to Hyrule Ranch — get close and you’ll automatically start talking to the owner.

Reward: For returning the horse to the ranch, the owner will offer to let you rent the horse for free whenever you want. The horse makes travelling around the center of Hyrule much easier and faster.

Once you’ve earned you can choose your steed. There are four choices. Here’s everything else you’ll need to know about riding a horse.

NOTE: Don’t forget to unlock the warp point outside Hyrule Ranch to make travelling easier. It’s located near the north gate.

More Horse Mount Tips

You can choose any of the horses you want. You can ride a black horse, brown horse, tan horse and more. There are four varieties of horses, and you can choose to hop onto the saddle of any. Unfortunately, you can’t ride the white horse at this point.

To rent a horse , simply approach the horse and interact to hop on its back. When you’re done with the horse, it will simply return to the ranch for you to ride again.

The horse can jump x2 spaces like Swordfighter Form Zelda. The horse has no jump command, but it will jump automatically when you approach an object.

The horse has a dash ability that makes it run faster. This dash will also damage or destroy any enemies in your path. So, you can use it to blaze past threats and get to where you want to go.

Stop a horse by pressing in the opposite direction of whatever direction the horse is facing. Press [B] to dismount. The horse will wait for you there — it will stay for a long time, even if you go through a cave door and back.

And now you can ride horses whenever you want in the land of Hyrule. Teleport to the Ranch, collect your horse, and try not to leave your latest horse behind.