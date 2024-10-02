Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Eastern Temple Dungeon Guide

The ‘Let’s Play A Game‘ side-quest is one of the biggest in the early areas of Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Instead of completing a little task, you’ll need to navigate an entire mini-dungeon full of puzzles and its own gimmicks. Learn how to complete all the puzzles in the Eastern Temple and what you’ll earn for defeating the big boss at the end with our full guide below.

To earn double the rewards, talk to the NPC outside the Eastern Temple to begin the ‘Let’s Play A Game‘ side-quest — completing this quest gives Zelda a valuable accessory that protects you from damage when equipped.

Let’s Play A Game | Side-Quest

Travel east from Hyrule Castle Town to reach Eastern Hyrule Field. On the main road to Seesyde Village, there’s a path leading north to a strange labyrinth filled with monsters. Navigate to the interior entrance to find an NPC named Sago. Talk to him to begin the quest.

This leads to the Eastern Temple. This is a tricky dungeon that’s full of puzzles.

Eastern Temple Dungeon Guide

Room 1: Nothing special here. Progress north past the Sparky enemies.

Room 2: Here’s your first puzzle. Sparky enemies are circling the room. There’s a yellow conduit in the upper-left corner. To open the door, we need to lure the sparky enemies into the yellow conduit. To do that, place Boulder echoes connecting the center walls to the outer walls.

Room 3: Lure both Spark enemies into the conduit in the upper-left corner of the room. To do this, you’ll need to move them to the ramp.

NOTE: This can be tricky — to make this and future puzzles easier, get the Bombfish from the cave near Zora River. Use it to blast the Spark and get the Spark Echo. Summon them and send them into the conduit yourself to open both doors.

Room 4: The Spark echo is required for this room. Enter the room to the right (of Room 3) — there’s a large fence and two Octoroks. To solve the puzzle, we need to send two Sparks into the yellow conduit. The Octoroks will break the wooden crates — you need to get rid of those Octoroks.

Solution: Summon a flying monster like Guay or Keese to defeat the Octoroks, then send your Sparks on the upper and lower walls of the room. The chest that appears has x50 Rupees.

Room 5: Next, go to Room 5 on the left of Room 3. This leads to a treasure chest and a ladder leading down. Place a Bombfish near the chest to get rid of the Sparks. The chest contains x5 portions of Rock Salt.

Room 6: Pass through the side-scrolling room. With the Bombfish, you can Bind the Sparks and bomb them to easily cross the upper level.

Room 7: The second side-scrolling room is full of water. When Sparks pass through water their electricity field doubles in size. Swim in the water and open the chest to get x50 Rupees.

Room 8: Nothing here except two pots.

Room 9: The boss room is a large arena where a lightning cloud creature spawns. It sticks to the walls like Sparks and launches electricity projectiles. To damage it, block its pathways with Boulder echoes then place a Bombfish.

In Phase 2 , it splits into three smaller clouds. Place Boulder Echoes to bridge the gaps in the walls so the small clouds can form back together — combine all three and the boss will reform.

, it splits into three smaller clouds. Place Boulder Echoes to bridge the gaps in the walls so the small clouds can form back together — combine all three and the boss will reform. In Phase 3, it splits into five smaller clouds that spread much further in the arena. Don’t forget you can move regular boulders with Bind to block passages. This one is going to take some time, so break the jars at the top of the arena for extra health.

Combine all five clouds one last time then bomb the boss to finish the fight. Win the battle to earn a Heart Piece.

REWARD: Stand on the exit portal to return to the entrance. Talk to Sago at the entrance to complete the quest and earn the Ancient Charm. This charm enhances Zelda’s defense when worn. You’ll take less damage from enemies.

This is just one of several optional temples you can complete for big rewards. Look for more — and watch out for that cloud boss. He gets tougher after every encounter.