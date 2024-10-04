Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Jabul Ruins Dungeon Guide

The Jabul Ruins dungeon is the required water-based level of Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom — and for once, this dungeon isn’t too bad. After defeating the Imposter Jabu-Jabu, you’ll be able to access the dungeon through the Great Rift.

On the other side of the rift, you’ll find devious puzzles and lots of very angry fish. Watch out for shark-like Chompfish and explosive Bombfish while navigating the central hub. From the center of the dungeon, there are four paths Zelda needs to take to unlock the boss room and complete the dungeon. Let’s fight our way to the top.

Unlocking Jabul Ruins

Before Zelda can enter Jabul Ruins, you’ll need to complete a lengthy quest for the two Zora Clans in the Jabul Waters region. Learn how to find and unlock the Jabul Ruins Dungeon entrance in the full guide here.

After unlocking the den, you’ll need to battle the Imposter Jabu-Jabu in a short boss fight. Learn more about the boss fight here. Defeat the boss and the entrance to the Great Rift — and later the Jabul Ruins dungeon — will finally be available to Zelda.

Jabul Waters Rift

Like the previous dungeon rift, all you need to do is traverse the area. Swim up the sideways island and use Old Bed Echoes to climb from the stone pillars. Past the Rift Tanglers, Zelda will find Water-Block echoes.

Water Block Echo: Learn the Water Block echo and summon them to create a bridge. Unlike other echoes, these will float mid-air! The trick to using Water Blocks is that they can be connected to an existing water block. As long as they’re connected, you can stack them or make them stick out to create bridges.

You can also place a water block anywhere and stack. By placing a Water Block on another Water Block, it will stack up, allowing you to swim straight up. Navigate to the top of the rift, using Water Blocks to climb up and create bridges until you reach the dungeon.

Jabul Ruins Dungeon

Welcome to the Jabul Ruins Dungeon. This dungeon will put your water skills to the test. Keep Bombfish, Water Blocks and Tanglers in mind as you progress. If you don’t already have Bombfish, you’ll be able to unlock them later in this dungeon.

Past the first Warp point, the floor will break under Zelda’s feet and drop her into B1. Use Bind to move the giant boulders — and don’t forget that bubbles will refill Zelda’s oxygen. On the lower floor of the side-scrolling room, a strange fish will appear and summon a vortex. There’s nothing you can do but run!

NOTE: Use the [R] spin to speed up Zelda’s swimming underwater.

Navigate the room and speed right to reach the exit. This leads to a hallway with Octorok, Tangler and crabs. If you don’t have all of these echoes, defeat the enemies and collect them now.

Central Hub

Ahead, Zelda will reach the Central Hub of the dungeon. There’s a fountain with five water sluices. To reach the boss door, we’ll need to activate all five water sluices and raise the water level. For now, press the purple button. There are four more buttons to go.

Blue Button Path

Go left from the hub / purple button and follow the blue line to reach the blue button. In this dark sidescrolling room, collect the Lvl. 2 Tangler and the Bio Deku Baba echoes. The Lvl. 2 Tangler has a light, making it easier to navigate the darkness here.

Exit the room by swimming to the upper-left corner. In the lower-left corner, there’s a chest with x100 Rupees.

Brazier Puzzle Room : Exiting the dark water, you’ll reach a room with three fire braziers and a locked door. The lower-left brazier is burning.

: Exiting the dark water, you’ll reach a room with three fire braziers and a locked door. The lower-left brazier is burning. Solution : To solve the puzzle, first swim in the water and use Bind on the fire brazier underwater. Place it in the empty spot in the upper-left.

: To solve the puzzle, first swim in the water and use Bind on the fire brazier underwater. Place it in the empty spot in the upper-left. Next, summon Ignizol or just touch a burning brazier to the other braziers. Light all four to solve the puzzle.

Solve the puzzle to press the Blue Button and return to the hub.

Red Button Path

Go through the right ladder to follow the red button path. In the first room, you’ll find Bombfish. If you don’t already have a Bombfish, learn the echo now.

Dungeon Map Chest: The dungeon map is located in this room. Go to the water with multiple Bombfish and a Needlefly. Jump across the two pontoons to reach the chest. This dungeon map is hard to miss.

Swim past the Bombfish to reach the exit. On the other side, you’ll encounter a difficult room with Chompfish and Octoroks. Swim fast and get on dry land, using Water Blocks to swim up to the right island. Avoid the Chompfish — they’re very powerful sharks. Destroy the Octoroks first by summoning Needleflies.

Once the nearby Octoroks are dealt with, summon Tanglers or your own Chompfish to clear the waters. When the water is clear, swim to the back of the room and use Bind to move the wooden crate. Climb behind the metal gate and go to the back-left to find a chest that contains x50 rupees.

To the right of the chest, go to the two ropes and use them to reach the exit door. The next room is a simple combat challenge against five Sand Crabs. These enemies can only move left or right, so summon Moblins or Chompfin for the water to get rid of them.

Defeat the five Sand Crabs to unlock the door to the red button. Press it and we’ll be able to access the next floor.

Yellow Button Path

Ride the geyser in the hub and follow the yellow line to the left. In the next room, you’ll need to ride platforms on moving water.

On the first river going south, jump to the left side and place an Old Bed if there isn’t a platform. You need to be on the left side to jump over the exit by the waterfall. Place Crates to block the Octorok shots as you ride down.

Next, we’ll need to ride up. Swim to the platform on the left side, then create a series of Old Beds upward to reach the exit door.

Blue Eye Puzzle Room : In this room, Zelda needs to shut all the blue eyes to unlock the exit door. One is near the entrance in the upper-right corner, another is in the center. And another easy one is on the left side. There are two more.

: In this room, Zelda needs to shut all the blue eyes to unlock the exit door. One is near the entrance in the upper-right corner, another is in the center. And another easy one is on the left side. There are two more. Look underwater in the southern edge of the room. Swim down and avoid the spikes. Use [R] spin to shut the eyes.

The last is to the left of the exit door. Create stairs up to the back-left corner and smash through the crates. Either move them or smash them with Swordfighter Mode.

In the next room, four Tektites will attack. Clear them out to reach the Yellow Button. Press it and drop through the shortcut. Only one button left now.

Light Blue Button Path

Go right on the second floor to reach the fifth and final button. At the start of the room, move the boulder off the first wooden platform and swim straight down to find an optional chest with a Gold Egg inside.

Big Key Chest : Don’t miss the Big Key Chest in this room. Go right and move the boulder. You’ll need to move a boulder off a wooden platform to raise it up, then place the boulder down to weigh the platform below so it lowers.

: Don’t miss the Big Key Chest in this room. Go right and move the boulder. You’ll need to move a boulder off a wooden platform to raise it up, then place the boulder down to weigh the platform below so it lowers. After lowering the platform, remove the boulder again so it lifts up. Use a Bombfish to blast open the cracked block. Down below you’ll find the large chest with the Big Key.

Exit the side-scrolling room by swimming up at the upper-right corner. This leads into a combat room full of Rift Tanglers and other monsters. Summon a Chompfish — we learned one earlier — to wipe them out and unlock the door to the left.

The next room has the Light Blue Button. Summon a Boulder Echo to press it after dealing with the Baba Deku, then exit through the shortcut. We’re almost at the end now.

Use a Bombfish to break the wooden platform blocking the giant boulder, then move the boulder with Bind. Exit back to the hub and ride the geyser to the Boss Door. We have the Big Key, so it’s time to face the boss and clear this rift.

Boss: Vocavor

The Vocavor is the boss from earlier in the dungeon, and it summons damaging vortex attacks just like before. This can be a tricky boss — learn how to fight Vocavor in our full boss guide here.

REWARD: For completing the dungeon, Tri will go up one level and Zelda will earn a full heart. At Level 3, you can now hold [Y] to create echoes further away from Zelda. You’ll also get x5 Might Crystals.

Completing the dungeon also saves General Wright — he’ll meet up with Lefte at Lueburry’s House. That completes one Great Rift. There’s another rift to the east. That means another dungeon to complete! Time to go to the Garudo Desert and unlock another dungeon.